NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Miami;1;0;0;1.000;27;20
New England;1;0;0;1.000;27;20
N.Y. Jets;1;0;0;1.000;48;17
Buffalo;0;1;0;.000;3;47
South
Jacksonville;1;0;0;1.000;20;15
Houston;0;1;0;.000;20;27
Tennessee;0;1;0;.000;20;27
Indianapolis;0;1;0;.000;23;34
North
Cincinnati;2;0;0;1.000;68;46
Cleveland;0;0;1;.500;21;21
Pittsburgh;0;0;1;.500;21;21
Baltimore;1;1;0;.500;70;37
West
Kansas City;1;0;0;1.000;38;28
Denver;1;0;0;1.000;27;24
L.A. Chargers;0;1;0;.000;28;38
Oakland;0;1;0;.000;13;33
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Washington;1;0;0;1.000;24;6
Philadelphia;1;0;0;1.000;18;12
N.Y. Giants;0;1;0;.000;15;20
Dallas;0;1;0;.000;8;16
South
Tampa Bay;1;0;0;1.000;48;40
Carolina;1;0;0;1.000;16;8
New Orleans;0;1;0;.000;40;48
Atlanta;0;1;0;.000;12;18
North
Green Bay;1;0;0;1.000;24;23
Minnesota;1;0;0;1.000;24;16
Chicago;0;1;0;.000;23;24
Detroit;0;1;0;.000;17;48
West
L.A. Rams;1;0;0;1.000;33;13
Seattle;0;1;0;.000;24;27
San Francisco;0;1;0;.000;16;24
Arizona;0;1;0;.000;6;24
GAMES TODAY
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, noon
Houston at Tennessee, noon
Indianapolis at Washington, noon
Minnesota at Green Bay, noon
Cleveland at New Orleans, noon
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, noon
Miami at N.Y. Jets, noon
Carolina at Atlanta, noon
L.A. Chargers at Buffalo, noon
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.
Detroit at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Oakland at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
New England at Jacksonville, 3:25 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.
GAME MONDAY
Seattle at Chicago, 7:15 p.m.
GAME THURSDAY
N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m.
CFL scores
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Calgary 43, Hamilton 28
Ottawa at Saskatchewan, late
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.