NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Miami;1;0;0;1.000;27;20

New England;1;0;0;1.000;27;20

N.Y. Jets;1;0;0;1.000;48;17

Buffalo;0;1;0;.000;3;47

South

Jacksonville;1;0;0;1.000;20;15

Houston;0;1;0;.000;20;27

Tennessee;0;1;0;.000;20;27

Indianapolis;0;1;0;.000;23;34

North

Cincinnati;2;0;0;1.000;68;46

Cleveland;0;0;1;.500;21;21

Pittsburgh;0;0;1;.500;21;21

Baltimore;1;1;0;.500;70;37

West

Kansas City;1;0;0;1.000;38;28

Denver;1;0;0;1.000;27;24

L.A. Chargers;0;1;0;.000;28;38

Oakland;0;1;0;.000;13;33

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Washington;1;0;0;1.000;24;6

Philadelphia;1;0;0;1.000;18;12

N.Y. Giants;0;1;0;.000;15;20

Dallas;0;1;0;.000;8;16

South

Tampa Bay;1;0;0;1.000;48;40

Carolina;1;0;0;1.000;16;8

New Orleans;0;1;0;.000;40;48

Atlanta;0;1;0;.000;12;18

North

Green Bay;1;0;0;1.000;24;23

Minnesota;1;0;0;1.000;24;16

Chicago;0;1;0;.000;23;24

Detroit;0;1;0;.000;17;48

West

L.A. Rams;1;0;0;1.000;33;13

Seattle;0;1;0;.000;24;27

San Francisco;0;1;0;.000;16;24

Arizona;0;1;0;.000;6;24

GAMES TODAY

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, noon

Houston at Tennessee, noon

Indianapolis at Washington, noon

Minnesota at Green Bay, noon

Cleveland at New Orleans, noon

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, noon

Miami at N.Y. Jets, noon

Carolina at Atlanta, noon

L.A. Chargers at Buffalo, noon

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Oakland at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

New England at Jacksonville, 3:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.

GAME MONDAY

Seattle at Chicago, 7:15 p.m.

GAME THURSDAY

N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m.

CFL scores

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Calgary 43, Hamilton 28

Ottawa at Saskatchewan, late

