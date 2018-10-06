NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Miami;3;1;0;.750;82;90
New England;3;2;0;.600;133;108
Buffalo;1;3;0;.250;50;106
N.Y. Jets;1;3;0;.250;89;89
South
Tennessee;3;1;0;.750;75;73
Jacksonville;3;1;0;.750;88;56
Houston;1;3;0;.250;96;108
Indianapolis;1;4;0;.200;118;138
North
Cincinnati;3;1;0;.750;126;113
Baltimore;3;1;0;.750;123;65
Cleveland;1;2;1;.375;102;104
Pittsburgh;1;2;1;.375;102;116
West
Kansas City;4;0;0;1.000;145;115
Denver;2;2;0;.500;84;97
L.A. Chargers;2;2;0;.500;111;120
Oakland;1;3;0;.250;97;123
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Washington;2;1;0;.667;64;44
Dallas;2;2;0;.500;67;77
Philadelphia;2;2;0;.500;82;81
N.Y. Giants;1;3;0;.250;73;95
South
New Orleans;3;1;0;.750;137;121
Carolina;2;1;0;.667;71;60
Tampa Bay;2;2;0;.500;112;139
Atlanta;1;3;0;.250;116;122
North
Chicago;3;1;0;.750;111;65
Green Bay;2;1;1;.625;92;83
Minnesota;1;2;1;.375;90;110
Detroit;1;3;0;.250;94;114
West
L.A. Rams;4;0;0;1.000;140;67
Seattle;2;2;0;.500;85;81
San Francisco;1;3;0;.250;100;118
Arizona;0;4;0;.000;37;94
GAMES TODAY
Miami at Cincinnati, noon
N.Y. Giants at Carolina, noon
Denver at N.Y. Jets, noon
Jacksonville at Kansas City, noon
Green Bay at Detroit, noon
Baltimore at Cleveland, noon
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, noon
Tennessee at Buffalo, noon
Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at Houston, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Tampa Bay, Chicago
GAME MONDAY
Washington at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m.
GAME THURSDAY
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 7:20 p.m.
CFL
SATURDAY'S RESULT
BC 26, Toronto 23
