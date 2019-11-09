NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
N. England;8;1;0;.889;270;98
Buffalo;6;2;0;.750;158;131
Miami;1;7;0;.125;103;256
N.Y. Jets;1;7;0;.125;96;211
South
Houston;6;3;0;.667;238;191
Indianapolis;5;3;0;.625;182;177
Jacksonville;4;5;0;.444;176;189
Tennessee;4;5;0;.444;168;165
North
Baltimore;6;2;0;.750;251;176
Pittsburgh;4;4;0;.500;176;169
Cleveland;2;6;0;.250;152;205
Cincinnati;0;8;0;.000;124;210
West
Kansas City;6;3;0;.667;252;204
Oakland;5;4;0;.556;208;240
L.A. Chargers;4;6;0;.400;207;194
Denver;3;6;0;.333;149;170
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;5;3;0;.625;227;142
Philadelphia;5;4;0;.556;224;213
N.Y. Giants;2;7;0;.222;176;255
Washington;1;8;0;.111;108;219
South
New Orleans;7;1;0;.875;195;156
Carolina;5;3;0;.625;209;204
Tampa Bay;2;6;0;.250;230;252
Atlanta;1;7;0;.125;165;250
North
Green Bay;7;2;0;.778;226;189
Minnesota;6;3;0;.667;234;158
Detroit;3;4;1;.438;204;217
Chicago;3;5;0;.375;142;144
West
San Fran.;8;0;0;1.000;235;102
Seattle;7;2;0;.778;248;230
L.A. Rams;5;3;0;.625;214;174
Arizona;3;5;1;.389;195;251
GAMES TODAY
Arizona at Tampa Bay, noon
Kansas City at Tennessee, noon
Buffalo at Cleveland, noon
Baltimore at Cincinnati, noon
N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, noon
Atlanta at New Orleans, noon
Detroit at Chicago, noon
Miami at Indianapolis, 3:05 p.m.
Carolina at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Washington, Jacksonville, New England, Denver, Philadelphia, Houston
GAME MONDAY
Seattle at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
GAME THURSDAY
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m.
CFL playoffs
Conference semifinals
GAMES TODAY
Eastern Division
Edmonton at Montreal, noon
Western Division
Winnipeg at Calgary, 3:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.