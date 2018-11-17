Try 1 month for 99¢
NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

N. England;7;3;0;.700;280;236

Miami;5;5;0;.500;199;256

Buffalo;3;7;0;.300;137;251

N.Y. Jets;3;7;0;.300;208;254

South

Houston;6;3;0;.667;216;184

Tennessee;5;4;0;.556;168;151

Indianapolis;4;5;0;.444;260;239

Jacksonville;3;6;0;.333;160;199

North

Pittsburgh;6;2;1;.722;279;209

Cincinnati;5;4;0;.556;235;288

Baltimore;4;5;0;.444;213;160

Cleveland;3;6;1;.350;218;263

West

Kansas City;9;1;0;.900;353;240

L.A. Chargers;7;2;0;.778;240;186

Denver;3;6;0;.333;205;213

Oakland;1;8;0;.111;147;272

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Washington;6;3;0;.667;176;175

Dallas;4;5;0;.444;181;171

Philadelphia;4;5;0;.444;198;183

N.Y. Giants;2;7;0;.222;177;228

South

New Orleans;8;1;0;.889;330;232

Carolina;6;3;0;.667;241;232

Atlanta;4;5;0;.444;244;254

Tampa Bay;3;6;0;.333;232;291

North

Chicago;6;3;0;.667;269;175

Minnesota;5;3;1;.611;221;204

Green Bay;4;5;1;.450;247;243

Detroit;3;6;0;.333;202;244

West

L.A. Rams;9;1;0;.900;335;231

Seattle;5;5;0;.500;246;216

Arizona;2;7;0;.222;124;225

San Fran.;2;8;0;.200;230;266

GAMES TODAY

Houston at Washington, noon

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, noon

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, noon

Dallas at Atlanta, noon

Cincinnati at Baltimore, noon

Carolina at Detroit, noon

Tennessee at Indianapolis, noon

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, San Francisco, Miami, New England, Cleveland, N.Y. Jets

GAME MONDAY

Kansas City at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Chicago at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.

Washington at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m.

CFL playoffs

Conference finals

GAMES TODAY

Eastern Conference

Hamilton at Ottawa, noon

Western Conference

Winnipeg at Calgary, 3:30 p.m.

Grey Cup

At Edmonton

GAME SUNDAY, NOV. 25

Conference finals winners, 5 p.m.

