NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
N. England;7;3;0;.700;280;236
Miami;5;5;0;.500;199;256
Buffalo;3;7;0;.300;137;251
N.Y. Jets;3;7;0;.300;208;254
South
Houston;6;3;0;.667;216;184
Tennessee;5;4;0;.556;168;151
Indianapolis;4;5;0;.444;260;239
Jacksonville;3;6;0;.333;160;199
North
Pittsburgh;6;2;1;.722;279;209
Cincinnati;5;4;0;.556;235;288
Baltimore;4;5;0;.444;213;160
Cleveland;3;6;1;.350;218;263
West
Kansas City;9;1;0;.900;353;240
L.A. Chargers;7;2;0;.778;240;186
Denver;3;6;0;.333;205;213
Oakland;1;8;0;.111;147;272
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Washington;6;3;0;.667;176;175
Dallas;4;5;0;.444;181;171
Philadelphia;4;5;0;.444;198;183
N.Y. Giants;2;7;0;.222;177;228
South
New Orleans;8;1;0;.889;330;232
Carolina;6;3;0;.667;241;232
Atlanta;4;5;0;.444;244;254
Tampa Bay;3;6;0;.333;232;291
North
Chicago;6;3;0;.667;269;175
Minnesota;5;3;1;.611;221;204
Green Bay;4;5;1;.450;247;243
Detroit;3;6;0;.333;202;244
West
L.A. Rams;9;1;0;.900;335;231
Seattle;5;5;0;.500;246;216
Arizona;2;7;0;.222;124;225
San Fran.;2;8;0;.200;230;266
GAMES TODAY
Houston at Washington, noon
Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, noon
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, noon
Dallas at Atlanta, noon
Cincinnati at Baltimore, noon
Carolina at Detroit, noon
Tennessee at Indianapolis, noon
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Oakland at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Buffalo, San Francisco, Miami, New England, Cleveland, N.Y. Jets
GAME MONDAY
Kansas City at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Chicago at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.
Washington at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
Atlanta at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m.
CFL playoffs
Conference finals
GAMES TODAY
Eastern Conference
Hamilton at Ottawa, noon
Western Conference
Winnipeg at Calgary, 3:30 p.m.
Grey Cup
At Edmonton
GAME SUNDAY, NOV. 25
Conference finals winners, 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.