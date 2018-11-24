Try 3 months for $3
NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

N. England;7;3;0;.700;280;236

Miami;5;5;0;.500;199;256

Buffalo;3;7;0;.300;137;251

N.Y. Jets;3;7;0;.300;208;254

South

Houston;7;3;0;.700;239;205

Indianapolis;5;5;0;.500;298;249

Tennessee;5;5;0;.500;178;189

Jacksonville;3;7;0;.300;176;219

North

Pittsburgh;7;2;1;.750;299;225

Baltimore;5;5;0;.500;237;181

Cincinnati;5;5;0;.500;256;312

Cleveland;3;6;1;.350;218;263

West

Kansas City;9;2;0;.818;404;294

L.A. Chargers;7;3;0;.700;262;209

Denver;4;6;0;.400;228;235

Oakland;2;8;0;.200;170;293

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;6;5;0;.545;234;213

Washington;6;5;0;.545;220;229

Philadelphia;4;6;0;.400;205;231

N.Y. Giants;3;7;0;.300;215;263

South

New Orleans;10;1;0;.909;409;256

Carolina;6;4;0;.600;260;252

Atlanta;4;7;0;.364;280;307

Tampa Bay;3;7;0;.300;267;329

North

Chicago;8;3;0;.727;317;211

Minnesota;5;4;1;.550;241;229

Green Bay;4;5;1;.450;247;243

Detroit;4;7;0;.364;238;286

West

L.A. Rams;10;1;0;.909;389;282

Seattle;5;5;0;.500;246;216

Arizona;2;8;0;.200;145;248

San Fran.;2;8;0;.200;230;266

GAMES TODAY

Seattle at Carolina, noon

New England at N.Y. Jets, noon

Jacksonville at Buffalo, noon

San Francisco at Tampa Bay, noon

Oakland at Baltimore, noon

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, noon

Cleveland at Cincinnati, noon

Arizona at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Miami at Indianapolis, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m.

Open: L.A. Rams, Kansas City

GAME MONDAY

Tennessee at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

GAME THURSDAY

New Orleans at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.

CFL playoffs

GAME TODAY

Grey Cup

At Edmonton

Ottawa vs. Calgary, 5 p.m.

