Clip art football

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

N. England;8;1;0;.889;270;98

Buffalo;6;3;0;.667;174;150

Miami;2;7;0;.222;119;268

N.Y. Jets;2;7;0;.222;130;238

South

Houston;6;3;0;.667;238;191

Indianapolis;5;4;0;.556;194;193

Tennessee;5;5;0;.500;203;197

Jacksonville;4;5;0;.444;176;189

North

Baltimore;7;2;0;.778;300;189

Pittsburgh;5;5;0;.500;200;202

Cleveland;4;6;0;.400;192;228

Cincinnati;0;9;0;.000;137;259

West

Kansas City;6;4;0;.600;284;239

Oakland;5;4;0;.556;208;240

L.A. Chargers;4;6;0;.400;207;194

Denver;3;6;0;.333;149;170

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;5;4;0;.556;251;170

Philadelphia;5;4;0;.556;224;213

N.Y. Giants;2;8;0;.200;203;289

Washington;1;8;0;.111;108;219

South

New Orleans;7;2;0;.778;204;182

Carolina;5;4;0;.556;225;228

Tampa Bay;3;6;0;.333;260;279

Atlanta;2;7;0;.222;191;259

North

Green Bay;8;2;0;.800;250;205

Minnesota;7;3;0;.700;262;182

Chicago;4;5;0;.444;162;157

Detroit;3;5;1;.389;217;237

West

San Francisco;8;1;0;.889;259;129

Seattle;8;2;0;.800;275;254

L.A. Rams;5;4;0;.556;226;191

Arizona;3;6;1;.350;222;281

GAMES TODAY

Dallas at Detroit, noon

N.Y. Jets at Washington, noon

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, noon

Denver at Minnesota, noon

Houston at Baltimore, noon

Buffalo at Miami, noon

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, noon

Atlanta at Carolina, noon

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.

Chicago at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.

Open: N.Y. Giants, Seattle, Tennessee, Green Bay

GAME MONDAY

Kansas City vs L.A. Chargers at Mexico City, 7:15 p.m.

GAME THURSDAY

Indianapolis at Houston, 7:20 p.m.

CFL playoffs

Conference finals

GAMES TODAY

East Division

Edmonton at Hamilton, noon

West Division

Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, 3:30 p.m.

Grey Cup

GAME SUNDAY, NOV. 24

Eastern champion vs. Western champion, 5 p.m.

