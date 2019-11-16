NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
N. England;8;1;0;.889;270;98
Buffalo;6;3;0;.667;174;150
Miami;2;7;0;.222;119;268
N.Y. Jets;2;7;0;.222;130;238
South
Houston;6;3;0;.667;238;191
Indianapolis;5;4;0;.556;194;193
Tennessee;5;5;0;.500;203;197
Jacksonville;4;5;0;.444;176;189
North
Baltimore;7;2;0;.778;300;189
Pittsburgh;5;5;0;.500;200;202
Cleveland;4;6;0;.400;192;228
Cincinnati;0;9;0;.000;137;259
West
Kansas City;6;4;0;.600;284;239
Oakland;5;4;0;.556;208;240
L.A. Chargers;4;6;0;.400;207;194
Denver;3;6;0;.333;149;170
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;5;4;0;.556;251;170
Philadelphia;5;4;0;.556;224;213
N.Y. Giants;2;8;0;.200;203;289
Washington;1;8;0;.111;108;219
South
New Orleans;7;2;0;.778;204;182
Carolina;5;4;0;.556;225;228
Tampa Bay;3;6;0;.333;260;279
Atlanta;2;7;0;.222;191;259
North
Green Bay;8;2;0;.800;250;205
Minnesota;7;3;0;.700;262;182
Chicago;4;5;0;.444;162;157
Detroit;3;5;1;.389;217;237
West
San Francisco;8;1;0;.889;259;129
Seattle;8;2;0;.800;275;254
L.A. Rams;5;4;0;.556;226;191
Arizona;3;6;1;.350;222;281
GAMES TODAY
Dallas at Detroit, noon
N.Y. Jets at Washington, noon
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, noon
Denver at Minnesota, noon
Houston at Baltimore, noon
Buffalo at Miami, noon
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, noon
Atlanta at Carolina, noon
Arizona at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
New England at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.
Chicago at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.
Open: N.Y. Giants, Seattle, Tennessee, Green Bay
GAME MONDAY
Kansas City vs L.A. Chargers at Mexico City, 7:15 p.m.
GAME THURSDAY
Indianapolis at Houston, 7:20 p.m.
CFL playoffs
Conference finals
GAMES TODAY
East Division
Edmonton at Hamilton, noon
West Division
Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, 3:30 p.m.
Grey Cup
GAME SUNDAY, NOV. 24
Eastern champion vs. Western champion, 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.