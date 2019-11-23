Clip art football

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;9;1;0;.900;287;108

Buffalo;7;3;0;.700;211;170

N.Y. Jets;3;7;0;.300;164;255

Miami;2;8;0;.200;139;305

South

Houston;7;4;0;.636;265;249

Indianapolis;6;5;0;.545;244;226

Tennessee;5;5;0;.500;203;197

Jacksonville;4;6;0;.400;189;222

North

Baltimore;8;2;0;.800;341;196

Pittsburgh;5;5;0;.500;200;202

Cleveland;4;6;0;.400;192;228

Cincinnati;0;10;0;.000;147;276

West

Kansas City;7;4;0;.636;308;256

Oakland;6;4;0;.600;225;250

L.A. Chargers;4;7;0;.364;224;218

Denver;3;7;0;.300;172;197

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;6;4;0;.600;286;197

Philadelphia;5;5;0;.500;234;230

N.Y. Giants;2;8;0;.200;203;289

Washington;1;9;0;.100;125;253

South

New Orleans;8;2;0;.800;238;199

Carolina;5;5;0;.500;228;257

Atlanta;3;7;0;.300;220;262

Tampa Bay;3;7;0;.300;277;313

North

Green Bay;8;2;0;.800;250;205

Minnesota;8;3;0;.727;289;205

Chicago;4;6;0;.400;169;174

Detroit;3;6;1;.350;244;272

West

San Francisco;9;1;0;.900;295;155

Seattle;8;2;0;.800;275;254

L.A. Rams;6;4;0;.600;243;198

Arizona;3;7;1;.318;248;317

GAMES TODAY

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, noon

Miami at Cleveland, noon

Seattle at Philadelphia, noon

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, noon

Carolina at New Orleans, noon

Denver at Buffalo, noon

Detroit at Washington, noon

Oakland at N.Y. Jets, noon

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, noon

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.

Dallas at New England, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Arizona, Minnesota, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers

GAME MONDAY

Baltimore at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Chicago at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

CFL playoffs

Grey Cup

GAME TODAY

Eastern champion vs. Western champion, 5 p.m.

Prep All-District

8-PLAYER, DISTRICT 2

First team

Don Bosco -- Thomas Even, sr., Cael Frost, jr., Carter Weber, sr., Carson Tenold, soph., Cade Tenold, soph., Lewis Havel, sr., Cedric Yoder, jr.

Rockford -- Kole Menne, sr., Gavin Reicks, sr., Brett Hansen, sr., Nathan Muller, sr., Zach Ott, jr.

Northwood-Kensett -- Caden Schrage, sr., Gideon Rollene, sr., Tristan Rothove, sr., Brandon Varner, jr., Kyle Nichols, soph.

Janesville -- Carson Parisau, jr., Caden Billingsley, sr., Tegan Meyer, sr., Jared Hoodjer, soph.

Tripoli -- Ethan Schellhorn, jr., Blake Brocka, jr., Lincoln Drewis, sr., Conner Piehl, jr.

Riceville -- Judge Losee, sr., Lawson Losee, soph.

Dunkerton -- Gabe Heideman, jr.

North Iowa -- Tyler Murray, jr.

Second team (area only)

Don Bosco -- Dillon Welter, soph., Fischer Ohrt, sr.

Dunkerton -- Jacob Brandt, sr., Kaden Behrens, soph.

Janesville -- Wiley Sherburne, soph., Conner Clubine, soph.

Tripoli -- Michael Davis, sr., Dawson Bergmann, jr.

Honorable mention (area only)

Don Bosco -- Charlie Hogan, jr., Mason Denton, sr.

Dunkerton -- Jake Kennedy, jr., Lane Boner, jr.

Janesville -- Andrew Jaeger, sr., Leo Dodd, soph.

Tripoli -- Mason Bradley, sr., Ethan Steere, sr.

Offensive player of year -- Thomas Even, sr., Don Bosco.

Defensive player of year -- Caden Schrage, sr., Northwood-Kensett.

Coach of year -- Colby Yoder, Don Bosco

