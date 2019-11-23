NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;9;1;0;.900;287;108
Buffalo;7;3;0;.700;211;170
N.Y. Jets;3;7;0;.300;164;255
Miami;2;8;0;.200;139;305
South
Houston;7;4;0;.636;265;249
Indianapolis;6;5;0;.545;244;226
Tennessee;5;5;0;.500;203;197
Jacksonville;4;6;0;.400;189;222
North
Baltimore;8;2;0;.800;341;196
Pittsburgh;5;5;0;.500;200;202
Cleveland;4;6;0;.400;192;228
Cincinnati;0;10;0;.000;147;276
West
Kansas City;7;4;0;.636;308;256
Oakland;6;4;0;.600;225;250
L.A. Chargers;4;7;0;.364;224;218
Denver;3;7;0;.300;172;197
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;6;4;0;.600;286;197
Philadelphia;5;5;0;.500;234;230
N.Y. Giants;2;8;0;.200;203;289
Washington;1;9;0;.100;125;253
South
New Orleans;8;2;0;.800;238;199
Carolina;5;5;0;.500;228;257
Atlanta;3;7;0;.300;220;262
Tampa Bay;3;7;0;.300;277;313
North
Green Bay;8;2;0;.800;250;205
Minnesota;8;3;0;.727;289;205
Chicago;4;6;0;.400;169;174
Detroit;3;6;1;.350;244;272
West
San Francisco;9;1;0;.900;295;155
Seattle;8;2;0;.800;275;254
L.A. Rams;6;4;0;.600;243;198
Arizona;3;7;1;.318;248;317
GAMES TODAY
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, noon
Miami at Cleveland, noon
Seattle at Philadelphia, noon
N.Y. Giants at Chicago, noon
Carolina at New Orleans, noon
Denver at Buffalo, noon
Detroit at Washington, noon
Oakland at N.Y. Jets, noon
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, noon
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.
Dallas at New England, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Arizona, Minnesota, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers
GAME MONDAY
Baltimore at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Chicago at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.
Buffalo at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
CFL playoffs
Grey Cup
GAME TODAY
Eastern champion vs. Western champion, 5 p.m.
Prep All-District
8-PLAYER, DISTRICT 2
First team
Don Bosco -- Thomas Even, sr., Cael Frost, jr., Carter Weber, sr., Carson Tenold, soph., Cade Tenold, soph., Lewis Havel, sr., Cedric Yoder, jr.
Rockford -- Kole Menne, sr., Gavin Reicks, sr., Brett Hansen, sr., Nathan Muller, sr., Zach Ott, jr.
Northwood-Kensett -- Caden Schrage, sr., Gideon Rollene, sr., Tristan Rothove, sr., Brandon Varner, jr., Kyle Nichols, soph.
Janesville -- Carson Parisau, jr., Caden Billingsley, sr., Tegan Meyer, sr., Jared Hoodjer, soph.
Tripoli -- Ethan Schellhorn, jr., Blake Brocka, jr., Lincoln Drewis, sr., Conner Piehl, jr.
Riceville -- Judge Losee, sr., Lawson Losee, soph.
Dunkerton -- Gabe Heideman, jr.
North Iowa -- Tyler Murray, jr.
Second team (area only)
Don Bosco -- Dillon Welter, soph., Fischer Ohrt, sr.
Dunkerton -- Jacob Brandt, sr., Kaden Behrens, soph.
Janesville -- Wiley Sherburne, soph., Conner Clubine, soph.
Tripoli -- Michael Davis, sr., Dawson Bergmann, jr.
Honorable mention (area only)
Don Bosco -- Charlie Hogan, jr., Mason Denton, sr.
Dunkerton -- Jake Kennedy, jr., Lane Boner, jr.
Janesville -- Andrew Jaeger, sr., Leo Dodd, soph.
Tripoli -- Mason Bradley, sr., Ethan Steere, sr.
Offensive player of year -- Thomas Even, sr., Don Bosco.
Defensive player of year -- Caden Schrage, sr., Northwood-Kensett.
Coach of year -- Colby Yoder, Don Bosco
