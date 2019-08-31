Clip art football

NFL

Season-openers

GAME THURSDAY

Green Bay at Chicago, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

GAMES SUNDAY

Los Angeles Rams at Carolina, noon (FOX)

Tennessee at Cleveland, noon (CBS)

Kansas City at Jacksonville, noon (CBS)

Baltimore at Miami, noon (CBS)

Atlanta at Minnesota, noon (FOX)

Buffalo at New York Jets, noon (CBS)

Washington at Philadelphia, noon (FOX)

Indianapolis at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati at Seattle, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit at Arizona, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

New York Giants at Dallas, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh at New England, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

GAMES MONDAY

Houston at New Orleans, 6:10 p.m. (ESPN)

Denver at Oakland, 9:20 p.m. (ESPN)

