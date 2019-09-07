NFL
Season-openers
GAMES TODAY
Los Angeles Rams at Carolina, noon (FOX)
Tennessee at Cleveland, noon (CBS)
Kansas City at Jacksonville, noon (CBS)
Baltimore at Miami, noon (CBS)
Atlanta at Minnesota, noon (FOX)
Buffalo at New York Jets, noon (CBS)
Washington at Philadelphia, noon (FOX)
Indianapolis at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
Cincinnati at Seattle, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
Detroit at Arizona, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)
New York Giants at Dallas, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)
San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)
Pittsburgh at New England, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)
GAMES MONDAY
Houston at New Orleans, 6:10 p.m. (ESPN)
Denver at Oakland, 9:20 p.m. (ESPN)
CFL standings
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Hamilton;9;2;0;.818;336;217
Montreal;6;4;0;.600;253;250
Ottawa;3;8;0;.273;210;332
Toronto;2;9;0;.182;224;365
WEST DIVISION
Winnipeg;9;3;0;.750;355;228
Saskatchewan;7;4;0;.636;293;253
Calgary;7;4;0;.636;307;246
Edmonton;6;6;0;.500;290;256
BC;1;10;0;.091;221;342
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Toronto 46, Ottawa 17
Winnipeg 35, Saskatchewan 10
Calgary 33, Edmonton 17
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.