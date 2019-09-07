Clip art football

NFL

Season-openers

GAMES TODAY

Los Angeles Rams at Carolina, noon (FOX)

Tennessee at Cleveland, noon (CBS)

Kansas City at Jacksonville, noon (CBS)

Baltimore at Miami, noon (CBS)

Atlanta at Minnesota, noon (FOX)

Buffalo at New York Jets, noon (CBS)

Washington at Philadelphia, noon (FOX)

Indianapolis at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati at Seattle, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit at Arizona, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

New York Giants at Dallas, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh at New England, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

GAMES MONDAY

Houston at New Orleans, 6:10 p.m. (ESPN)

Denver at Oakland, 9:20 p.m. (ESPN)

CFL standings

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Hamilton;9;2;0;.818;336;217

Montreal;6;4;0;.600;253;250

Ottawa;3;8;0;.273;210;332

Toronto;2;9;0;.182;224;365

WEST DIVISION

Winnipeg;9;3;0;.750;355;228

Saskatchewan;7;4;0;.636;293;253

Calgary;7;4;0;.636;307;246

Edmonton;6;6;0;.500;290;256

BC;1;10;0;.091;221;342

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto 46, Ottawa 17

Winnipeg 35, Saskatchewan 10

Calgary 33, Edmonton 17

