NFL preseason
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;2;0;0;1.000;63;37
Buffalo;1;1;0;.500;42;45
N.Y. Jets;1;1;0;.500;30;15
Miami;0;2;0;.000;44;53
South
Houston;2;0;0;1.000;33;23
Indianapolis;1;0;0;1.000;19;17
Jacksonville;1;1;0;.500;34;34
Tennessee;0;2;0;.000;31;61
North
Baltimore;2;0;0;1.000;50;23
Cincinnati;2;0;0;1.000;51;40
Cleveland;1;1;0;.500;37;29
Pittsburgh;1;1;0;.500;65;65
West
Oakland;1;1;0;.500;31;29
Kansas City;1;1;0;.500;38;31
L.A. Chargers;0;1;0;.000;17;24
Denver;0;1;0;.000;28;42
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
N.Y. Giants;1;1;0;.500;40;37
Washington;1;1;0;.500;32;39
Dallas;0;2;0;.000;34;45
Philadelphia;0;2;0;.000;34;68
South
Carolina;2;0;0;1.000;55;43
Tampa Bay;2;0;0;1.000;56;38
New Orleans;1;1;0;.500;39;40
Atlanta;0;2;0;.000;14;45
North
Green Bay;2;0;0;1.000;82;51
Minnesota;1;1;0;.500;52;42
Detroit;0;2;0;.000;27;46
Chicago;0;2;0;.000;43;47
West
Arizona;2;0;0;1.000;44;32
San Francisco;1;1;0;.500;37;37
L.A. Rams;1;1;0;.500;26;48
Seattle;0;1;0;.000;17;19
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Jacksonville 14, Minnesota 10
L.A. Rams 19, Oakland 15
Cincinnati 21, Dallas 13
Houston 16, San Francisco 13
Tampa Bay 30, Tennessee 14
Chicago at Denver, late
Seattle at L.A. Chargers, late
GAME MONDAY
Baltimore at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.
GAME THURSDAY
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
New England at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Green Bay at Oakland, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Kansas City at Chicago, noon
Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Rams, 3 p.m.
San Francisco at Indianapolis, 3:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 7 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY, AUG. 26
Cincinnati at Buffalo, 3 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.