Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art football

NFL preseason

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;2;0;0;1.000;63;37

Buffalo;1;1;0;.500;42;45

N.Y. Jets;1;1;0;.500;30;15

Miami;0;2;0;.000;44;53

South

Houston;2;0;0;1.000;33;23

Indianapolis;1;0;0;1.000;19;17

Jacksonville;1;1;0;.500;34;34

Tennessee;0;2;0;.000;31;61

North

Baltimore;2;0;0;1.000;50;23

Cincinnati;2;0;0;1.000;51;40

Cleveland;1;1;0;.500;37;29

Pittsburgh;1;1;0;.500;65;65

West

Oakland;1;1;0;.500;31;29

Kansas City;1;1;0;.500;38;31

L.A. Chargers;0;1;0;.000;17;24

Denver;0;1;0;.000;28;42

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

N.Y. Giants;1;1;0;.500;40;37

Washington;1;1;0;.500;32;39

Dallas;0;2;0;.000;34;45

Philadelphia;0;2;0;.000;34;68

South

Carolina;2;0;0;1.000;55;43

Tampa Bay;2;0;0;1.000;56;38

New Orleans;1;1;0;.500;39;40

Atlanta;0;2;0;.000;14;45

North

Green Bay;2;0;0;1.000;82;51

Minnesota;1;1;0;.500;52;42

Detroit;0;2;0;.000;27;46

Chicago;0;2;0;.000;43;47

West

Arizona;2;0;0;1.000;44;32

San Francisco;1;1;0;.500;37;37

L.A. Rams;1;1;0;.500;26;48

Seattle;0;1;0;.000;17;19

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Jacksonville 14, Minnesota 10

L.A. Rams 19, Oakland 15

Cincinnati 21, Dallas 13

Houston 16, San Francisco 13

Tampa Bay 30, Tennessee 14

Chicago at Denver, late

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, late

GAME MONDAY

Baltimore at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

GAME THURSDAY

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

New England at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Oakland, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Kansas City at Chicago, noon

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Rams, 3 p.m.

San Francisco at Indianapolis, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 7 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY, AUG. 26

Cincinnati at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 7 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments