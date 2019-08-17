NFL preseason
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
N. England;2;0;0;1.000;53;20
Buffalo;2;0;0;1.000;51;30
Miami;1;1;0;.500;48;43
N.Y. Jets;1;1;0;.500;44;41
South
Tennessee;1;1;0;.500;44;32
Jacksonville;0;2;0;.000;10;53
Indianapolis;0;2;0;.000;34;45
Houston;0;1;0;.000;26;28
North
Baltimore;2;0;0;1.000;55;13
Cleveland;2;0;0;1.000;51;28
Pittsburgh;1;0;0;1.000;30;28
Cincinnati;1;1;0;.500;40;51
West
Kansas City;1;0;0;1.000;38;17
Oakland;2;0;0;1.000;47;29
Denver;1;1;0;.500;28;32
L.A. Chargers;0;1;0;.000;13;17
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
N.Y. Giants;2;0;0;1.000;63;35
Philadelphia;1;1;0;.500;34;37
Dallas;0;1;0;.000;9;17
Washington;0;2;0;.000;23;53
South
Carolina;1;1;0;.500;37;40
Tampa Bay;1;1;0;.500;44;44
Atlanta;0;3;0;.000;47;70
New Orleans;0;1;0;.000;25;34
North
Minnesota;1;0;0;1.000;34;25
Green Bay;1;1;0;.500;41;52
Chicago;0;2;0;.000;26;55
Detroit;0;1;0;.000;3;31
West
San Francisco;1;0;0;1.000;17;9
Seattle;1;0;0;1.000;22;14
Arizona;1;1;0;.500;43;46
L.A. Rams;0;1;0;.000;3;14
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Cleveland 21, Indianapolis 18
New England 22, Tennessee 17
Detroit at Houston, late
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, delayed, late
Dallas vs L.A. Rams at Honolulu, Hawaii, late
GAMES TODAY
New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 3 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
GAME MONDAY
San Francisco at Denver, 7 p.m.
CFL
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Hamilton 21, Ottawa 7
Montreal 40, Calgary 34, OT
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.