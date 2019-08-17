Clip art football

NFL preseason

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

N. England;2;0;0;1.000;53;20

Buffalo;2;0;0;1.000;51;30

Miami;1;1;0;.500;48;43

N.Y. Jets;1;1;0;.500;44;41

South

Tennessee;1;1;0;.500;44;32

Jacksonville;0;2;0;.000;10;53

Indianapolis;0;2;0;.000;34;45

Houston;0;1;0;.000;26;28

North

Baltimore;2;0;0;1.000;55;13

Cleveland;2;0;0;1.000;51;28

Pittsburgh;1;0;0;1.000;30;28

Cincinnati;1;1;0;.500;40;51

West

Kansas City;1;0;0;1.000;38;17

Oakland;2;0;0;1.000;47;29

Denver;1;1;0;.500;28;32

L.A. Chargers;0;1;0;.000;13;17

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

N.Y. Giants;2;0;0;1.000;63;35

Philadelphia;1;1;0;.500;34;37

Dallas;0;1;0;.000;9;17

Washington;0;2;0;.000;23;53

South

Carolina;1;1;0;.500;37;40

Tampa Bay;1;1;0;.500;44;44

Atlanta;0;3;0;.000;47;70

New Orleans;0;1;0;.000;25;34

North

Minnesota;1;0;0;1.000;34;25

Green Bay;1;1;0;.500;41;52

Chicago;0;2;0;.000;26;55

Detroit;0;1;0;.000;3;31

West

San Francisco;1;0;0;1.000;17;9

Seattle;1;0;0;1.000;22;14

Arizona;1;1;0;.500;43;46

L.A. Rams;0;1;0;.000;3;14

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Cleveland 21, Indianapolis 18

New England 22, Tennessee 17

Detroit at Houston, late

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, delayed, late

Dallas vs L.A. Rams at Honolulu, Hawaii, late

GAMES TODAY

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

GAME MONDAY

San Francisco at Denver, 7 p.m.

CFL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Hamilton 21, Ottawa 7

Montreal 40, Calgary 34, OT

