Clip art football

NFL preseason

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Buffalo;1;0;0;1.000;24;16

New England;1;0;0;1.000;31;3

Miami;1;0;0;1.000;34;27

N.Y. Jets;0;1;0;.000;22;31

South

Tennessee;1;0;0;1.000;27;10

Houston;0;1;0;.000;26;28

Indianapolis;0;1;0;.000;16;24

Jacksonville;0;1;0;.000;0;29

North

Baltimore;1;0;0;1.000;29;0

Cleveland;1;0;0;1.000;30;10

Pittsburgh;1;0;0;1.000;30;28

Cincinnati;0;1;0;.000;17;38

West

Oakland;1;0;0;1.000;14;3

Kansas City;1;0;0;.000;38;17

Denver;1;1;0;.500;28;32

L.A. Chargers;0;1;0;.000;13;17

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

N.Y. Giants;1;0;0;1.000;31;22

Dallas;0;0;0;.000;0;0

Philadelphia;0;1;0;.000;10;27

Washington;0;1;0;.000;10;30

South

Carolina;1;0;0;1.000;23;13

Tampa Bay;0;1;0;.000;28;30

New Orleans;0;1;0;.000;25;34

Atlanta;0;2;0;.000;37;48

North

Minnesota;1;0;0;1.000;34;25

Green Bay;1;0;0;1.000;28;26

Chicago;0;1;0;.000;13;23

Detroit;0;1;0;.000;3;31

West

Seattle;1;0;0;1.000;22;14

Arizona;1;0;0;1.000;17;13

San Francisco;0;0;0;.000;0;0

L.A. Rams;0;1;0;.000;3;14

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Oakland 14, L.A. Rams 3

Kansas City 38, Cincinnati 17

Dallas at San Francisco, late

GAMES THURSDAY

Philadelphia at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Green Bay at Baltimore, 6:30 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 7 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Buffalo at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Cleveland at Indianapolis, 3 p.m.

New England at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 7 p.m.

Dallas vs L.A. Rams at Honolulu, Hawaii, 9 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY, AUG. 18

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

GAME MONDAY, AUG. 19

San Francisco at Denver, 7 p.m.

CFL

SATURDAY'S RESULT

Hamilton 35, BC 34

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments