NFL preseason
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Buffalo;1;0;0;1.000;24;16
New England;1;0;0;1.000;31;3
Miami;1;0;0;1.000;34;27
N.Y. Jets;0;1;0;.000;22;31
South
Tennessee;1;0;0;1.000;27;10
Houston;0;1;0;.000;26;28
Indianapolis;0;1;0;.000;16;24
Jacksonville;0;1;0;.000;0;29
North
Baltimore;1;0;0;1.000;29;0
Cleveland;1;0;0;1.000;30;10
Pittsburgh;1;0;0;1.000;30;28
Cincinnati;0;1;0;.000;17;38
West
Oakland;1;0;0;1.000;14;3
Kansas City;1;0;0;.000;38;17
Denver;1;1;0;.500;28;32
L.A. Chargers;0;1;0;.000;13;17
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
N.Y. Giants;1;0;0;1.000;31;22
Dallas;0;0;0;.000;0;0
Philadelphia;0;1;0;.000;10;27
Washington;0;1;0;.000;10;30
South
Carolina;1;0;0;1.000;23;13
Tampa Bay;0;1;0;.000;28;30
New Orleans;0;1;0;.000;25;34
Atlanta;0;2;0;.000;37;48
North
Minnesota;1;0;0;1.000;34;25
Green Bay;1;0;0;1.000;28;26
Chicago;0;1;0;.000;13;23
Detroit;0;1;0;.000;3;31
West
Seattle;1;0;0;1.000;22;14
Arizona;1;0;0;1.000;17;13
San Francisco;0;0;0;.000;0;0
L.A. Rams;0;1;0;.000;3;14
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Oakland 14, L.A. Rams 3
Kansas City 38, Cincinnati 17
Dallas at San Francisco, late
GAMES THURSDAY
Philadelphia at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Green Bay at Baltimore, 6:30 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Oakland at Arizona, 7 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Buffalo at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Cleveland at Indianapolis, 3 p.m.
New England at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 7 p.m.
Dallas vs L.A. Rams at Honolulu, Hawaii, 9 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY, AUG. 18
New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 3 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
GAME MONDAY, AUG. 19
San Francisco at Denver, 7 p.m.
CFL
SATURDAY'S RESULT
Hamilton 35, BC 34
