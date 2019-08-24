Clip art football

NFL preseason

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Minnesota 20, Arizona 9

Chicago 27, Indianapolis 17

Dallas 34, Houston 0

San Francisco 27, Kansas City 17

New Orleans 28, N.Y. Jets 13

Denver at L.A. Rams, late

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, late

GAME TODAY

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

CFL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Saskatchewan 40, Ottawa 18

Hamilton at British Columbia

College scores

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Missouri Valley

Youngstown St. 45, Samford 22

Iowa community college

Butler (Kan.) 42, Iowa Central 10

East

Villanova 34, Colgate 14

South

Reinhardt 16, Webber International 6

Florida 24, Miami 20

