NFL preseason
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Minnesota 20, Arizona 9
Chicago 27, Indianapolis 17
Dallas 34, Houston 0
San Francisco 27, Kansas City 17
New Orleans 28, N.Y. Jets 13
Denver at L.A. Rams, late
Seattle at L.A. Chargers, late
GAME TODAY
Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
CFL
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Saskatchewan 40, Ottawa 18
Hamilton at British Columbia
College scores
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Missouri Valley
Youngstown St. 45, Samford 22
Iowa community college
Butler (Kan.) 42, Iowa Central 10
East
Villanova 34, Colgate 14
South
Reinhardt 16, Webber International 6
Florida 24, Miami 20
