NFL playoffs

Wild-card round

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Indianapolis 21, Houston 7

Seattle at Dallas, late

GAMES TODAY

L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia at Chicago, 3:40 p.m. (NBC)

Divisional playoffs

GAMES SATURDAY, JAN. 12

Indianapolis at Kansas City, 3:35 p.m. (NBC)

Chicago/Dallas/Seattle at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m. (FOX)

GAMES SUNDAY, JAN. 13

Baltimore/L.A. Chargers at New England, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas/Seattle/Philadelphia at New Orleans, 3:40 p.m. (FOX)

NFL All-Pro

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press 2018 NFL All-Pro team selected by a national panel of 50 media members:

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City

Running Back — Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

Flex — Tyreek Hill, Kansas City

Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers — Michael Thomas, New Orleans; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston

Left Tackle — David Bakhtiari, Green Bay

Right Tackle — Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City

Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis

Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas

Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

Defense

Edge Rushers — J.J. Watt, Houston; Khalil Mack, Chicago

Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia

Linebackers — Luke Kuechly, Carolina; Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis

Cornerbacks — Kyle Fuller, Chicago; Stephon Gilmore, New England

Safeties — Eddie Jackson, Chicago; Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

Defensive Back — Desmond King, Los Angeles Chargers

Special teams

Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter — Michael Dickson, Seattle

Kick Returner — Andre Roberts, New York Jets

Punt Returner — Tarik Cohen, Chicago

Special Teamer — Adrian Phillips, Los Angeles Chargers

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Drew Brees, New England

Running Back — Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas

Flex — Christian McCaffrey, Carolina

Tight End — George Kittle, San Francisco

Wide Receivers — Julio Jones, Atlanta; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City

Left Tackle — Duane Brown, Seattle, and Terron Armstead, New Orleans

Right Tackle — Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans

Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland

Right Guard — Marshal Yanda, Baltimore

Center — Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh

Defense

Edge Rushers — Von Miller, Denver; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans, and Myles Garrett, Cleveland, and Danielle Hunter, Minnesota

Interior Linemen — Chris Jones, Kansas City; J.J. Watt, Houston

Linebackers — Von Miller, Denver; C.J. Mosley, Baltimore; Leighton Vander Esch, Dallas

Cornerbacks — Byron Jones, Dallas; Xavien Howard, Miami

Safeties — Jamal Adams, New York Jets; Harrison Smith, Minnesota.

Defensive Back — Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

Special teams

Placekicker — Aldrick Rosas, New York Giants

Punter — Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams

Kick Returner — Cordarrelle Patterson, New England

Punt Returner — Desmond King, Los Angeles Chargers

Special Teamer — Cory Littlejohn, Los Angeles Rams

College playoffs

FCS Championship

SATURDAY'S RESULT

North Dakota St. 38, Eastern Washington 24

College bowls

GAME MONDAY

College Football Championship

Santa Clara, Calif.

Clemson (14-0) vs. Alabama (14-0), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

