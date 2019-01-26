NFL playoffs
Super Bowl
GAME SUNDAY
At Atlanta
New England vs. L.A. Rams, 5:30 p.m. (CBS)
College
NORTH 34, SOUTH 24
North;0;3;17;14 -- 34
South;9;3;0;12 --
First Quarter
South -- Armstead 1 run (kick Failed), 10:18.
South -- FG Tracy 33, 3:41.
Second Quarter
North -- FG Seibert 20, 7:47.
South -- FG Tracy 43, :27.
Third Quarter
North -- Jones 1 run (Seibert kick), 10:20.
North -- Isabella 19 pass from Jones (Seibert kick), 8:10.
North -- FG Seibert 29, :29.
Fourth Quarter
South -- Jennings 10 pass from Jackson (run failed), 12:06.
North -- Williams 4 run (Seibert kick), 8:05.
North -- Pollard 21 run (Seibert kick), 3:17.
South -- Sills 15 pass from Jackson (pass failed), :14.
A -- 31,437
TEAM STATISTICS
;Nor;Sou
First downs;30;21
Rushes-yards;32-179;15-53
Passing;312;231
Comp-Att-Int;31-50-0;22-42-1
Return Yards;39;56
Punts-Avg.;2-56.0;3-49.7
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;2-1
Penalties-Yards;13-128;7-40
Time of Possession;36:14;23:46
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING -- North, Pollard 8-60, Williams 11-39, McLaurin 1-19, Higdon 5-18, Isabella 1-14, Finley 1-11, McSorley 1-8, Ingold 1-7, Lock 1-2, Jones 2-1. South, Armstead 7-24, Hills 2-22, Jackson 1-11, Minshew 1-0, Hall 4-(minus 4).
PASSING -- North, Lock 9-14-0-57, McSorley 7-13-0-59, Finley 7-11-0-83, Jones 8-11-0-115, team 0-1-0-(-2). South, Jackson 13-21-1-165, Minshew 1-8-0-4, Grier 4-8-0-61, Stidham 4-5-0-30, team 0-0-0-(-29).
RECEIVING -- North, Isabella 7-74, Doss 4-55, McLaurin 4-53, Sample 4-39, Wilson 4-24, Pollard 2-13, Meyers 1-15, Smith 1-12, Ingold 1-11, Hart 1-7, Sweeney 1-7, Williams 1-4. South, Renfrow 5-63, Hall 3-25, Wesco 3-10, Jennings 2-64, Sills 2-28, Armstead 2-12, Samuel 1-15, Johnson 1-14, Moreau 1-11, Brady 1-11, Fulgham 1-7.
