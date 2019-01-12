NFL playoffs
Divisional playoffs
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Kansas City 31, Indianapolis 13
L.A. Rams 30, Dallas 22
GAMES TODAY
L.A. Chargers at New England, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)
Philadelphia at New Orleans, 3:40 p.m. (FOX)
Conf. Championships
GAMES SUNDAY, JAN. 20
NFC
TBD, 2:05 p.m. (FOX)
AFC
L.A. Chargers-New England winner at Kansas City, 5:40 p.m. (CBS)
NFL summary
CHIEFS 31, COLTS 13
Indianapolis;0;7;0;6 -- 13
Kansas City;14;10;0;7 -- 31
First quarter
KC -- Dam.Williams 10 run (Butker kick), 10:05.
KC -- Hill 36 run (Butker kick), 6:28.
Second quarter
KC -- FG Butker 39, 12:13.
Ind -- Pascal 0 blocked punt return (Vinatieri kick), 5:56.
KC -- Mahomes 4 run (Butker kick), 1:40.
Fourth quarter
Ind -- Hilton 29 pass from Luck (kick failed), 5:31.
KC -- Dar.Williams 6 run (Butker kick), 2:23.
A -- 76,765.
TEAM STATISTICS
;Ind;KC
First downs;15;29
Total Net Yards;263;433
Rushes-yards;14-87;33-180
Passing;176;253
Punt Returns;0-0;5-6
Kickoff Returns;4-80;2-39
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;19-36-0;27-41-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;3-27;4-25
Punts;7-48.3;4-27.5
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;3-1
Penalties-Yards;10-70;6-54
Time of Possession;20:11;39:49
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING -- Indianapolis, Mack 9-46, Hines 3-24, Luck 2-17. Kansas City, Dam.Williams 25-129, Hill 1-36, Dar.Williams 3-9, Mahomes 3-8, Watkins 1-(minus 2).
PASSING -- Indianapolis, Luck 19-36-0-203. Kansas City, Mahomes 27-41-0-278.
RECEIVING -- Indianapolis, Ebron 5-51, Rogers 5-30, Hilton 4-60, Inman 4-55, Pascal 1-7. Kansas City, Hill 8-72, Kelce 7-108, Watkins 6-62, Dam.Williams 5-25, Dieter 1-11.
MISSED FIELD GOALS -- Indianapolis, Vinatieri 23.
