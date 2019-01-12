Try 1 month for 99¢
NFL playoffs

Divisional playoffs

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Kansas City 31, Indianapolis 13

L.A. Rams 30, Dallas 22

GAMES TODAY

L.A. Chargers at New England, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia at New Orleans, 3:40 p.m. (FOX)

Conf. Championships

GAMES SUNDAY, JAN. 20

NFC

TBD, 2:05 p.m. (FOX)

AFC

L.A. Chargers-New England winner at Kansas City, 5:40 p.m. (CBS)

NFL summary

CHIEFS 31, COLTS 13

Indianapolis;0;7;0;6 -- 13

Kansas City;14;10;0;7 -- 31

First quarter

KC -- Dam.Williams 10 run (Butker kick), 10:05.

KC -- Hill 36 run (Butker kick), 6:28.

Second quarter

KC -- FG Butker 39, 12:13.

Ind -- Pascal 0 blocked punt return (Vinatieri kick), 5:56.

KC -- Mahomes 4 run (Butker kick), 1:40.

Fourth quarter

Ind -- Hilton 29 pass from Luck (kick failed), 5:31.

KC -- Dar.Williams 6 run (Butker kick), 2:23.

A -- 76,765.

TEAM STATISTICS

;Ind;KC

First downs;15;29

Total Net Yards;263;433

Rushes-yards;14-87;33-180

Passing;176;253

Punt Returns;0-0;5-6

Kickoff Returns;4-80;2-39

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;19-36-0;27-41-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;3-27;4-25

Punts;7-48.3;4-27.5

Fumbles-Lost;1-1;3-1

Penalties-Yards;10-70;6-54

Time of Possession;20:11;39:49

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Indianapolis, Mack 9-46, Hines 3-24, Luck 2-17. Kansas City, Dam.Williams 25-129, Hill 1-36, Dar.Williams 3-9, Mahomes 3-8, Watkins 1-(minus 2).

PASSING -- Indianapolis, Luck 19-36-0-203. Kansas City, Mahomes 27-41-0-278.

RECEIVING -- Indianapolis, Ebron 5-51, Rogers 5-30, Hilton 4-60, Inman 4-55, Pascal 1-7. Kansas City, Hill 8-72, Kelce 7-108, Watkins 6-62, Dam.Williams 5-25, Dieter 1-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS -- Indianapolis, Vinatieri 23.

