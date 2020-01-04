NFL playoffs
Wild-card playoffs
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Houston 22, Buffalo 19, OT
Tennessee 21, New England 13
GAMES TODAY
Minnesota at New Orleans, 12:05 p.m. (FOX)
Seattle at Philadelphia, 3:40 p.m. (NBC)
Divisional playoffs
GAMES SATURDAY
Philadelphia, Seattle or Minnesota at San Francisco, 3:35 p.m. (NBC)
Houston or Tennessee at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m (CBS)
GAMES SUNDAY, JAN. 12
Houston or Buffalo at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)
New Orleans, Philadelphia or Seattle at Green Bay, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)
Conference championships
GAMES SUNDAY, JAN. 19
AFC, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)
NFC, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)
Super Bowl
GAME SUNDAY, FEB. 2
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 5:30 p.m. (Fox)
College bowls
SATURDAY'S RESULT
Armed Forces Bowl
Tulane 30, Southern Mississippi 13
GAME MONDAY
Lendingtree Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. La.-Lafayette (10-3), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
GAME MONDAY, JAN. 13
College Football Championship
At New Orleans
Peach Bowl winner vs. Fiesta Bowl winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
College playoffs
FCS
GAME SATURDAY
Championship
At Frisco, Texas
North Dakota St. (14-0) vs. James Madison (14-1), 11 a.m.
