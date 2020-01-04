Clip art football

NFL playoffs

Wild-card playoffs

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Houston 22, Buffalo 19, OT

Tennessee 21, New England 13

GAMES TODAY

Minnesota at New Orleans, 12:05 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle at Philadelphia, 3:40 p.m. (NBC)

Divisional playoffs

GAMES SATURDAY

Philadelphia, Seattle or Minnesota at San Francisco, 3:35 p.m. (NBC)

Houston or Tennessee at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m (CBS)

GAMES SUNDAY, JAN. 12

Houston or Buffalo at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans, Philadelphia or Seattle at Green Bay, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)

Conference championships

GAMES SUNDAY, JAN. 19

AFC, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)

Super Bowl

GAME SUNDAY, FEB. 2

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 5:30 p.m. (Fox)

College bowls

SATURDAY'S RESULT

Armed Forces Bowl

Tulane 30, Southern Mississippi 13

GAME MONDAY

Lendingtree Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. La.-Lafayette (10-3), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

GAME MONDAY, JAN. 13

College Football Championship

At New Orleans

Peach Bowl winner vs. Fiesta Bowl winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

College playoffs

FCS

GAME SATURDAY

Championship

At Frisco, Texas

North Dakota St. (14-0) vs. James Madison (14-1), 11 a.m.

