Cycling clip art

Tour de France

EIGHTH STAGE

At Saint-Etienne, France

A 124.3-mile hilly ride from Macon to Saint-Etienne, with five Category 2 climbs and a pair of Category 3s

1. Thomas De Gendt, Belgium, Lotto Soudal, 5:00:17.

2. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, :06 behind.

3. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, same time.

4. Michael Matthews, Australia, Sunweb, :26.

5. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

Also

72. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 16:57. 99. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 19:43.153. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 26:32.

OVERALL

1. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 34:17:59.

2. Giulio Ciccone, Italy, Trek-Segafredo, :23.

3. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, :53.

4. George Bennett, New Zealand, Jumbo-Visma, 1:10.

5. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, 1:12.

Also

78. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 45:13. 97. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 56:35. 170. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 1:28:31.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments