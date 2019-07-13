Tour de France
EIGHTH STAGE
At Saint-Etienne, France
A 124.3-mile hilly ride from Macon to Saint-Etienne, with five Category 2 climbs and a pair of Category 3s
1. Thomas De Gendt, Belgium, Lotto Soudal, 5:00:17.
2. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, :06 behind.
3. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, same time.
4. Michael Matthews, Australia, Sunweb, :26.
5. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.
Also
72. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 16:57. 99. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 19:43.153. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 26:32.
OVERALL
1. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 34:17:59.
2. Giulio Ciccone, Italy, Trek-Segafredo, :23.
3. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, :53.
4. George Bennett, New Zealand, Jumbo-Visma, 1:10.
5. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, 1:12.
Also
78. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 45:13. 97. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 56:35. 170. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 1:28:31.
