Tour de France
FIRST STAGE
At Brussels
A 120.9-mile flat ride, beginning and ending in Brussels, with a pair of early categorized climbs:
1. Mike Teunissen, Netherlands, Team Jumbo-Visma, 4:22:47.
2. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.
3. Caleb Ewan, Australia, Lotto Soudal, same time.
4. Giacomo Nizzolo, Italy, Dimension Data, same time.
5. Sonny Colbrelli, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, same time.
6. Michael Matthews, Australia, Team Sunweb, same time.
7. Matteo Trentin, Italy, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.
8. Oliver Naesen, Belgium, AG2R La Mondiale, same time.
9. Elia Viviani, Italy, Deceuninck-QuickStep, same time.
10. Jasper Stuyven, Belgium, Trek-Segafredo, same time.
Also
75. Tejay Van Garderen, United States, EF Education First, same time.
114. Joseph Rosskopf, United States, CCC Team, same time.
132. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, same time.
145. Chad Haga, United States, Team Sunweb, same time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.