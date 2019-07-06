Cycling clip art

Tour de France

FIRST STAGE

At Brussels

A 120.9-mile flat ride, beginning and ending in Brussels, with a pair of early categorized climbs:

1. Mike Teunissen, Netherlands, Team Jumbo-Visma, 4:22:47.

2. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

3. Caleb Ewan, Australia, Lotto Soudal, same time.

4. Giacomo Nizzolo, Italy, Dimension Data, same time.

5. Sonny Colbrelli, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, same time.

6. Michael Matthews, Australia, Team Sunweb, same time.

7. Matteo Trentin, Italy, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.

8. Oliver Naesen, Belgium, AG2R La Mondiale, same time.

9. Elia Viviani, Italy, Deceuninck-QuickStep, same time.

10. Jasper Stuyven, Belgium, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

Also

75. Tejay Van Garderen, United States, EF Education First, same time.

114. Joseph Rosskopf, United States, CCC Team, same time.

132. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, same time.

145. Chad Haga, United States, Team Sunweb, same time.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments