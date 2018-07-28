Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Cycling clip art
Buy Now

Tour de France

STAGE 20

A 19.3-mile individual time trial from Saint-Pee-sur-Nivelle to Espelette, the penultimate stage of this year's Tour

1. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Sunweb, 40:52.

2. Chris Froome, Britain, Sky, :01 behind.

3. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Sky, :14.

4. Michel Kwiatkowski, Poland, Sky, :50.

5. Soren Kragh Andersen, Denmark, Sunweb, :51.

Also

23. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 1:57.

29. Tejay Van Garderen, BMC Racing, 2:25.

119. Ian Boswell, United States, Katusha Alpecin, 6:15.

127. Lawson Craddock, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 6:42.

140. Taylor Phinney, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 7:43.<

OVERALL

1. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Sky, 80:30:37.

2. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Sunweb, 1:51.

3. Chris Froome, Britain, Sky, 2:24.

4. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, LottoNL-Jumbo, 3:22.

5. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, LottoNL-Jumbo, 6:08.

Also

32. Tejay van Garderen, United States, BMC Racing, 1:22:35.

72. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 2:39:40.

80. Ian Boswell, United States, Katusha Alpecin, 2:51:17.

134. Taylor Phinney, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 3:54:57.

145. Lawson Craddock, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 4:30:56.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments