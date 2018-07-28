Tour de France
STAGE 20
A 19.3-mile individual time trial from Saint-Pee-sur-Nivelle to Espelette, the penultimate stage of this year's Tour
1. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Sunweb, 40:52.
2. Chris Froome, Britain, Sky, :01 behind.
3. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Sky, :14.
4. Michel Kwiatkowski, Poland, Sky, :50.
5. Soren Kragh Andersen, Denmark, Sunweb, :51.
Also
23. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 1:57.
29. Tejay Van Garderen, BMC Racing, 2:25.
119. Ian Boswell, United States, Katusha Alpecin, 6:15.
127. Lawson Craddock, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 6:42.
140. Taylor Phinney, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 7:43.<
OVERALL
1. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Sky, 80:30:37.
2. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Sunweb, 1:51.
3. Chris Froome, Britain, Sky, 2:24.
4. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, LottoNL-Jumbo, 3:22.
5. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, LottoNL-Jumbo, 6:08.
Also
32. Tejay van Garderen, United States, BMC Racing, 1:22:35.
72. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 2:39:40.
80. Ian Boswell, United States, Katusha Alpecin, 2:51:17.
134. Taylor Phinney, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 3:54:57.
145. Lawson Craddock, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 4:30:56.
