Tour de France
20TH STAGE
At Val Thorens, France
A 59.9-mile ride from Albertville to Val Thorens
1. Vincenzo Nibali, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, 1:51:53.
2. Alejandro Valverde, Spain, Movistar Team, :10 behind.
3. Mikel Landa, Spain, Movistar Team, :14.
4. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Team Ineos, :17.
5. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Team Ineos, same time.
Also
35. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 5:06. 61. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 9:56. 126. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 18:00.
OVERALL
1. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, 79:52:52.
2. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, 1:11.
3. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, 1:31.
4. Emanuel Buchmann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, 1:56.
5. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 3:45.
Also
62. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 2:12:00. 73. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 2:26:07. 132. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 3:53:48.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.