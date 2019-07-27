Cycling clip art

Tour de France

20TH STAGE

At Val Thorens, France

A 59.9-mile ride from Albertville to Val Thorens

1. Vincenzo Nibali, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, 1:51:53.

2. Alejandro Valverde, Spain, Movistar Team, :10 behind.

3. Mikel Landa, Spain, Movistar Team, :14.

4. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Team Ineos, :17.

5. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Team Ineos, same time.

Also

35. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 5:06. 61. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 9:56. 126. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 18:00.

OVERALL

1. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, 79:52:52.

2. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, 1:11.

3. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, 1:31.

4. Emanuel Buchmann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, 1:56.

5. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 3:45.

Also

62. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 2:12:00. 73. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 2:26:07. 132. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 3:53:48.

