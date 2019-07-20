Cycling clip art

Tour de France

14TH STAGE

At La Mongie, France

A 73-mile ride in the Hautes-Pyrenees from Tarbes to the Col du Tourmalet, with a Category 1 climb midway and a Hors categorie summit finish

1. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, 3:10:20.

2. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, :06 behind.

3. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, same time.

4. Emanuel Buchmann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, :08.

5. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, same time.

Also

62. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 20:19. 77. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, same time. 92. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 20:33.

OVERALL

1. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 56:11:29.

2. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, 2:02.

3. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, 2:14.

4. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, 3:00.

5. Emanuel Buchmann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, 3:12.

Also

85. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 1:28:34. 92. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 1:36:35. 146. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 2:18:13.

