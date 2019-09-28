clip art cross country

Prep boys

At Independence

Team standings -- 1. Maquoketa Valley 15, 2. New Hampton 67, 3. Independence 70, 4. Waterloo Columbus 77.

Individual leaders -- 1. Cy Huber (MV) 17:38.2, 2. Michael Schaul (MV) 18:01.8, 3. Derek Mensen (MV) 18:07.8, 4. Mason Lubben (MV) 18:23.3, 5. Ethan Doyl (MV) 18:34.5, 6. Dylan Usher (NH) 18:39.6, 7. Cameron Kriens (Ind) 18:40.7, 8. Preston Roling (MV) 18:46.0, 9. Raul Solis (Post) 19:05.3, 10. Ryan McFadden (Don Bosco) 19:07.0.

Prep girls

At Independence

Team standings -- 1. Independence 25, 2. New Hampton 49, 3. Maquoketa Valley 58.

Individual leaders -- 1. Marleigh Louvar (Ind) 21:09.4, 2. Alyssa Larson (Ind) 21:37.6, 3. Dakota Whitman (Ind) 22:01.5, 4. Lydia Gessner (NH) 22:02.5, 5. Ali Russler (NH) 22:03.4, 6. Emma Doyl (MV) 22:07.2, 7. Jaiden Porter (MV) 22:11.1, 8. Kriya Atwell (MV) 22:58.7, 9. Bella Ressler (Ind) 23:07.8, 10. Shay Whitman (Ind) 23:13.2.

