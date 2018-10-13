College women
Pre-National
At Oshkosh, Wis.
Team leaders -- 1. Washington-St. Louis 70, 2. MIT 108, 3. Brandeis 213, 4. Wheaton (Ill.) 236, 5. Wis.-Eau Claire 256 ... 14. Wartburg 456.
Individual leaders -- 1. Claire Lamb (Otterbein) 21:23.1, 2. Paige Lawler (Washington) 21:31.6, 3. Helen Guo (Pomona-Pitzer) 21:36.4, 4. Emily Bryson (Brandeis) 21:38.5, 5. Aly Wayne (Washington) 21:48.5 ... 7. Carina Collet (Wartburg) 21:55.7, 69. Cassidy Christopher (Wartburg) 23:27.4.
Tori Neubauer Inv.
At La Crosse, Wis.
Team leaders -- 1. Iowa Central 42, 2. Augustana (S.D.) 57, 3. Wis.-La Crosse 86, 4. Neb. Wesleyan 108, 5. Wis.-River Falls 187 ... 8. Luther 221.
Individual leaders -- 1. Hannah Beilke (Wis.-La Crosse) 21:41.6, 2. Winrose Chesang (Iowa Cent.) 22:02.2, 3. Lilian Busienei (Iowa Cent.) 22:03.2, 4. Sadie Kroll (Wis.-La Crosse) 22:09.7, 5. Nicolette Schmidt (Augustana) 22:16.3 ... 28. Amelia Morrow (Luther) 23:27.9, 40. Heather Hostager (Luther) 23:49.7, 50. Kat Hoffman (Luther) 24:04.4.
College men
Pre-National
At Oshkosh, Wis.
Team leaders -- 1. North Central (Ill.) 41, 2. Washington-St. Louis 97, 3. Calvin 127, 4. Haverford 144, 5. Pomona-Pitzer 277 ... 8. Wartburg 314.
Individual leaders -- 1. Dhruvil Patel (N. Central) 25:03.5, 2. Matt Osmulski (N. Central) 25:13.4, 3. Dylan Gearinger (Haverford) 25:14.6, 4. Lucas Mueller (Carleton) 25:15.2, 5. Al Baldonado (N. Central) 25:17.1 ... 26. Sam Pinkowski (Wartburg) 25:43.4, 27. Joe Freiburger (Wartburg) 25:45.7, 80. Caleb Appleton (Wartburg) 26:21.2, 90. Dalton Martin (Wartburg) 26:25.7, 91. Matt Heinzman (Wartburg) 26:25.7, 97. Ali Ali (Wartburg) 26:30.3.
