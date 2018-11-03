Try 1 month for 99¢
College women

Northern Sun Conf.

Team standings -- 1. U-Mary 16, 2. Augustana 54, 3. Minn. St.-Mankato 110, 4. Sioux Falls 140, 5. Minn.-Duluth 144, 6. Winona St. 187, 7. Northern St. 204, 8. Minn. St.-Moorhead 265, 9. St. Cloud St. 269, 10. Concordia-St. Paul 281, 11. Wayne St. 323, 12. SW Minnesota St. 329, 13. Minot St. 334, 14. Bemidji St. 365, 15. Upper Iowa 426.

Individual leaders -- 1. Jaiden Schuette (U-Mary) 21:10.9, 2. Ida Narbuvoll (U-Mary) 21:17.2, 3. Emily Roberts (U-Mary) 21:20.3, 4. Taylor Hestekin (U-Mary) 21:30.9, 5. Taryn Ceglowski (Sioux Falls) 21:34.4.

