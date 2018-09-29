Subscribe for 33¢ / day
clip art cross country

College women

At Waverly

Team leaders -- 1. Wartburg 56, 2. Gustavus Adolphus 93, 3. Grinnell 98, 4. Loras 127, 5. Northern Iowa 185, 6. Cornell 209, 7. (tie) Hawkeye Community College, St. Scholastica 213, 9. Monmouth 245, 10. Wis.-Superior 267.

Individual leaders -- 1. Carina Collet (Wart) 21:45.5, 2. Kassie Rosenbum (Loras) 22:38.7, 3. Marissa Kuik (Waldorf) 22:56.8, 4. Milayla Fujiwara (Grinnell) 23:05.5, 5. Cassidy Christopher (Wart) 23:14.7, Joanna Topham (Hawkeye) 23:16.4, 7. Josie Kriener (UNI) 23:21.8.

College men

At Waverly

Team leaders -- 1. Wartburg 35, 2. St. Thomas (Minn.) 77, 3. Loras 98, 4. Cornell114, 5. Simpson 135, 6. Gustavus Adolphus 155, 7. Grinnell 200 8. Wis.-Superior 223, 9. Hawkeye CC 252, 10. St. Scholastica 270.

Individual leaders -- 1. Mason Wicker (Cornell) 25:13.7, 2. Sam Pinkowski (Wart) 25:14.9, 3. Karl Wachter (St. Thomas) 25:31.6, 4. Andrew Stumbo (Gustavus Adolphus) 25:40.5, 5. Casey Roberts (Wart) 25:42.0, 7. Joe Freiburger (Wart) 25:46.4, 8. Caleb Appleton (Wart) 25:46.5.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments