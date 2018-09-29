College women
At Waverly
Team leaders -- 1. Wartburg 56, 2. Gustavus Adolphus 93, 3. Grinnell 98, 4. Loras 127, 5. Northern Iowa 185, 6. Cornell 209, 7. (tie) Hawkeye Community College, St. Scholastica 213, 9. Monmouth 245, 10. Wis.-Superior 267.
Individual leaders -- 1. Carina Collet (Wart) 21:45.5, 2. Kassie Rosenbum (Loras) 22:38.7, 3. Marissa Kuik (Waldorf) 22:56.8, 4. Milayla Fujiwara (Grinnell) 23:05.5, 5. Cassidy Christopher (Wart) 23:14.7, Joanna Topham (Hawkeye) 23:16.4, 7. Josie Kriener (UNI) 23:21.8.
College men
At Waverly
Team leaders -- 1. Wartburg 35, 2. St. Thomas (Minn.) 77, 3. Loras 98, 4. Cornell114, 5. Simpson 135, 6. Gustavus Adolphus 155, 7. Grinnell 200 8. Wis.-Superior 223, 9. Hawkeye CC 252, 10. St. Scholastica 270.
Individual leaders -- 1. Mason Wicker (Cornell) 25:13.7, 2. Sam Pinkowski (Wart) 25:14.9, 3. Karl Wachter (St. Thomas) 25:31.6, 4. Andrew Stumbo (Gustavus Adolphus) 25:40.5, 5. Casey Roberts (Wart) 25:42.0, 7. Joe Freiburger (Wart) 25:46.4, 8. Caleb Appleton (Wart) 25:46.5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.