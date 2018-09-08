Subscribe for 33¢ / day
College men

Les Duke Invite

At Grinnell

TEAM LEADERS -- 1. Central 58, 2. Grinnell 69, 3. Simpson 88, 4. Hawkeye CC 123, 5. Park 138.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS -- 1. Marcus Graham (Indian Hills) 25:30, 2. Trey Thompson (Simpson) 26:11, 3. Jonathan Facio (Simpson), 4. Nicholas Rotich (Park) 26:27, 5. Michael DeMehyer (Indian Hills) 26:32. ... 12. David Thompson (Hawkeye) 27:22, 19. Jonny Smith (Hawkeye) 27:34.

College women

Les Duke Invite

At Grinnell

TEAM LEADERS -- 1. Grinnell 44, 2. Central 104, 3. Simpson 120, 4. Park 123, 5. Monmouth 125. ... 6. Hawkeye CC 147.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS -- 1. Marissa Kuik (Waldorf) 23:09, 2. Miranda Kruiswyk (Cent), 3. Mikayla Fujiwara (Grinnell) 23:25, 4. Joanna Topham (Hawkeye) 23:32. 5. Anna Ahrens (Grinnell). ... 11. Madison Larsen (Hawkeye) 24:50.

Prep boys

Luther All-American

TEAM LEADERS -- 1. Cedar Rapids Prairie 54, 2. Champlin Park 106, 3. Rochester Century 152, 4. Austin 155, 5. Platteville 179. ... 8. Decorah 219, 13. Crestwood 331, 15. Charles City 377, 20. Osage 565, 22. New Hampton 599.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS -- 1. Jack Pendergast (CRP) 16:19.2, 2. Colton LaGrange (CRP) 16:39.9, 3. Colden Longley (Jeff) 16:40.7, 4. Meti Omod (Austin) 17:06.1, 5. Jace Serres (Platteville) 17:11.4. ... 7. Sam Kepford (Waverly-Shell Rock) 17:17.1, 12. Gus Hayes (Decorah) 17:32.4, 19. Brady Hogan (Decorah) 17:44.2.

Prep boys

Luther All-American

TEAM LEADERS -- 1. Dubuque Senior 63, 2. Onalaska 69, 3. Cedar Rapids Prairie 117, 4. Iowa City High 153, 5. Century 201, 6. Jefferson 211, 7. Dubuque Hempstead 271, 8. Decorah 273, 9. Iowa City Regina 295, 10. Crestwood 304. ... 11. Charles City 322, 22. Osage 624, 26. New Hampton 775.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS -- 1. Claire Edmondson (Dub. Senior) 19:03.1, 2. Cassidy Ihns (Crestwood) 19:12.6, 3. Kora Malacek (Onalaska) 19:18.2, 4. Lilyil Schmidt (Dub. Senior) 19:31.0, 5. Lydia Malacek (Onalaska) 19:44.2. ... 6. Kiki Connell (Charles City) 19:54.2, 20. Shayla Betts (Decorah) 20:49.1, 21. Emma Hoins (Waverly-Shell Rock) 20:50.6.

