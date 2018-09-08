College men
Les Duke Invite
At Grinnell
TEAM LEADERS -- 1. Central 58, 2. Grinnell 69, 3. Simpson 88, 4. Hawkeye CC 123, 5. Park 138.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS -- 1. Marcus Graham (Indian Hills) 25:30, 2. Trey Thompson (Simpson) 26:11, 3. Jonathan Facio (Simpson), 4. Nicholas Rotich (Park) 26:27, 5. Michael DeMehyer (Indian Hills) 26:32. ... 12. David Thompson (Hawkeye) 27:22, 19. Jonny Smith (Hawkeye) 27:34.
College women
Les Duke Invite
At Grinnell
TEAM LEADERS -- 1. Grinnell 44, 2. Central 104, 3. Simpson 120, 4. Park 123, 5. Monmouth 125. ... 6. Hawkeye CC 147.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS -- 1. Marissa Kuik (Waldorf) 23:09, 2. Miranda Kruiswyk (Cent), 3. Mikayla Fujiwara (Grinnell) 23:25, 4. Joanna Topham (Hawkeye) 23:32. 5. Anna Ahrens (Grinnell). ... 11. Madison Larsen (Hawkeye) 24:50.
Prep boys
Luther All-American
TEAM LEADERS -- 1. Cedar Rapids Prairie 54, 2. Champlin Park 106, 3. Rochester Century 152, 4. Austin 155, 5. Platteville 179. ... 8. Decorah 219, 13. Crestwood 331, 15. Charles City 377, 20. Osage 565, 22. New Hampton 599.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS -- 1. Jack Pendergast (CRP) 16:19.2, 2. Colton LaGrange (CRP) 16:39.9, 3. Colden Longley (Jeff) 16:40.7, 4. Meti Omod (Austin) 17:06.1, 5. Jace Serres (Platteville) 17:11.4. ... 7. Sam Kepford (Waverly-Shell Rock) 17:17.1, 12. Gus Hayes (Decorah) 17:32.4, 19. Brady Hogan (Decorah) 17:44.2.
Prep boys
Luther All-American
TEAM LEADERS -- 1. Dubuque Senior 63, 2. Onalaska 69, 3. Cedar Rapids Prairie 117, 4. Iowa City High 153, 5. Century 201, 6. Jefferson 211, 7. Dubuque Hempstead 271, 8. Decorah 273, 9. Iowa City Regina 295, 10. Crestwood 304. ... 11. Charles City 322, 22. Osage 624, 26. New Hampton 775.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS -- 1. Claire Edmondson (Dub. Senior) 19:03.1, 2. Cassidy Ihns (Crestwood) 19:12.6, 3. Kora Malacek (Onalaska) 19:18.2, 4. Lilyil Schmidt (Dub. Senior) 19:31.0, 5. Lydia Malacek (Onalaska) 19:44.2. ... 6. Kiki Connell (Charles City) 19:54.2, 20. Shayla Betts (Decorah) 20:49.1, 21. Emma Hoins (Waverly-Shell Rock) 20:50.6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.