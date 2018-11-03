Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art bowling

League reports

MAPLE ELITE -- Team: Shake n' Bake 2,870-992. Boys: Michael Buehner 641-252, Tristan Corcoran 628-225, Hunter Holman 592-236. Girls: Sydney Wilson 547-198, Anna Frahm 492-172, Cameron Clay 475, Kayley Fangman 180.

JUNIOR HOT SHOTS -- Team: 100 Percent Perfect 1,434-493. Boys: Joey Goodwin 501-199, Trenton Grapp 319-129, Alaina Terhune 302-125.

HI\OT SHOTS -- Team: No Gutters 1,633-572. Boys: Ben Geer 496-181, Easton Goodwin 486-186, Dakotah Reiss 466, Rush Steen 174.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments