League reports
SENIOR CLASSIC -- Boys: Braden Schmidt 534-191, Ben Melcher 524-200. Girls: Abbie Williams 612-252, Andrea Salow 606-247.
SPLIT ENDS -- Boys: Tanner Werkmeister 482, Colton Bass 481-204, Talan Nelson 197. Girls: Alyssa Duckworth 441-154, Malloree Nichols 407-201.
CADILLAC CRUISERS -- Boys: Jake Melcher 340-140, Gabe Hackbarth 333-123. Girls: Gracie Gates 225-98, Mackenzie Gates 130-62.
