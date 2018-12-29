League reports
SENIOR CLASSIC -- Boys: Austin Snyder 525-202, Tannis Morgan 512, Ben Melcher 197. Girls: Andrea Salow 617-279, Abbie Williams 588-209.
SPLIT ENDS -- Boys: Tanner Werkmeister 499-176, Colton Bass 466, Talan Nelson 190. Girls: Malloree Nichols 376-157, Lillian Hackbarth 320-116.
CADILLAC CRUISERS -- Boys: Jake Melcher 372-146, Gabe Hackbarth 278, Alex Huntley 110.
