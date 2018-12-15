League reports
CADILLAC CRUISERS -- Boys: Shaun Heidt 373-140, Alex Huntley 309-120.
SENIOR CLASSIC -- Boys: Austin Snyder 483-169, Chris Little 471-193. Girls: Andrea Salow 644-241, Macy Wright 186.
SPLIT ENDS -- Boys: Owen Brinker 588-224, Colton Bass 472, Drew Britson 182. Girls: Alyssa Duckworth 438-175, Kadence Hyde 402-148.
MAPLE LANES -- Men: Mike Groenewald 596-244, Larry Edler 534, Ron Holmes 207, Russ Miller 202. Women: Madison Standing 498-187.
Friday
SENIOR BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Eagles 2,744-Maple Bees 989. Women: Marge Kolthoff 505-179, Donna Torsrud 494, Myra Seichter 483-172, Marlene Johnson 182. Men: Rich Dean 695-242, Tom Zilmer 677-255, Gil Gubbels 629-237.
SENIOR YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES -- Team: Rocky Roads 2,696-River Rock 1,022. Men: Dennis Anderson 603-279, Bob Kammeyer 584, Dave Laird 570-229, Rich Novy 570-254. Women: Bonnie Steege 544-183, Karen Hintz 501-180, Karla Harn 451, Maureen Epperson 182.
SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS -- Team: Daisies 2,770-972. Men: Doug Coffin 602-214, Tom Anderson 575-234, Mel Gardner 544, Howard Durnin 214, Larry Fischels 203. Women: Sharon Kendall 680-234, Paulette Seal 521, Darlene Spears 465, Connie Graham 193, Judy Snider 191.
