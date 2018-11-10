Try 1 month for 99¢
League reports

SENIOR CLASSIC -- Boys: Braden Schmidt 592-224, Tannis Morgan 492, Chris Little 188. Girls: Abbie Williams 602-211, Stephanie Burge 526, Ashlee Snapp 183.

SPLIT ENDS -- Boys: Tanner Werkmeister 544-193, Tristan Hyde 529-209. Girls: Kadence Hyde 367-156, Ainslee McConaughy 363, Lilly Hackbarth 135, Malloree Nichols 135.

CADILLAC CRUISERS -- Boys: Jake melcher 456-184, Shaun Heidt 398-174.

