League reports
SENIOR CLASSIC -- Boys: Braden Schmidt 592-224, Tannis Morgan 492, Chris Little 188. Girls: Abbie Williams 602-211, Stephanie Burge 526, Ashlee Snapp 183.
SPLIT ENDS -- Boys: Tanner Werkmeister 544-193, Tristan Hyde 529-209. Girls: Kadence Hyde 367-156, Ainslee McConaughy 363, Lilly Hackbarth 135, Malloree Nichols 135.
CADILLAC CRUISERS -- Boys: Jake melcher 456-184, Shaun Heidt 398-174.
