Clip art bowling

League report

MAPLE LANES -- Team: Team No. 2 1,615-Triple Threat 606. Men: Mike Groenewald 669-257, Larry Edler 656-258, Ronald Holmes 628-256, Russ Miller 254. Women: Trish Edler 493-187.

