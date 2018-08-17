League reports
UNIDENTIFIED -- Men: Joe Blagg 630-258, Howard Durnin 610-221, Merlyn Thompson 571, Dennis Graham 225. Women: Sharon Kendall 496-192, Jo Engel 479, Judy Snider 464-193, Paulette Seal 197.
