League report
MAPLE LANES -- Half baked 1,523. Here for the Beer 548. Men: Mike Groenewald 674-243. Larry Edler 633-268. Joe Blagg 527. Nathan Hansen 198. Women: Jodi Niemeyer 517-214. Dianne Kestner 151.
