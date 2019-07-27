WNBA
SATURDAY'S RESULT
All-Star game
Team Wilson 129, Team Delle Donne 126
All-Star boxscore
WILSON 129, DELLE DONNE 126
TEAM DELLE DONNE (126) -- Delle Donne 2-6 2-2 6, Griner 8-18 0-0 16, Jones 5-11 0-0 13, Loyd 2-11 0-0 6, Nurse 6-12 0-0 15, Bonner 4-8 3-3 13, Charles 2-5 0-0 4, Ogwumike 11-15 0-0 22, Thomas 4-5 0-0 8, Toliver 7-13 0-0 16, Vandersloot 3-5 0-0 7. Totals 54-109 5-5 126.
TEAM WILSON (129) -- Cambage 3-10 0-0 8, Gray 4-11 0-0 8, Howard 6-10 0-0 14, McBride 5-15 0-0 13, Quigley 5-9 0-0 14, Collier 2-8 0-0 4, DeShields 6-11 0-0 13, Dupree 4-7 0-0 8, Fowles 6-7 0-0 12, Sims 4-7 0-0 10, Wheeler 9-17 0-0 25. Totals 54-112 0-0 129.<
Delle Donne;23;40;32;31 -- 126
Wilson;39;38;28;24 -- 129
3-point goals -- Team Delle Donne 13-52 (Nurse 3-8, Jones 3-9, Bonner 2-5, Toliver 2-6, Loyd 2-9, Vandersloot 1-2, Charles 0-2, Ogwumike 0-3, Griner 0-4, Delle Donne 0-4), Team Wilson 21-55 (Wheeler 7-13, Quigley 4-8, McBride 3-11, Sims 2-3, Howard 2-4, Cambage 2-5, DeShields 1-3, Dupree 0-1, Collier 0-3, Gray 0-4). Fouled out -- none. Rebounds -- Team Delle Donne 54 (Jones 13), Team Wilson 47 (Fowles 9). Assists -- Team Delle Donne 38 (Toliver 9), Team Wilson 31 (Gray 10). Total fouls -- Team Delle Donne 1, Team Wilson 4. A -- 9,157 (12,000).
