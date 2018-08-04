Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Basketball clip art
Buy Now

WNBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;17;10;.630;—

Washington;15;11;.577;1½

Connecticut;15;12;.556;2

Chicago;10;18;.357;7½

New York;7;20;.259;10

Indiana;5;23;.179;12½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Seattle;21;7;.750;—

Los Angeles;16;11;.593;4½

Phoenix;16;12;.571;5

Minnesota;15;12;.556;5½

Dallas;14;13;.519;6½

Las Vegas;12;14;.462;8

SATURDAY'S RESULT

Indiana 68, New York 55

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments