EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Connecticut;16;7;.696;—

Washington;16;7;.696;—

Chicago;14;9;.609;2

New York;8;14;.364;7½

Indiana;9;16;.360;8

Atlanta;5;19;.208;11½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Las Vegas;15;9;.625;—

Los Angeles;14;8;.636;—

Seattle;13;11;.542;2

Minnesota;12;11;.522;2½

Phoenix;11;11;.500;3

Dallas;6;17;.261;8½

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Indiana 87, Atlanta 82

Dallas at Phoenix, late

