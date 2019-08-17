Basketball clip art

WNBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Washington;19;7;.731;—

Connecticut;18;8;.692;1

Chicago;15;10;.600;3½

Indiana;9;16;.360;9½

New York;8;17;.320;10½

Atlanta;5;21;.192;14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Las Vegas;17;9;.654;—

Los Angeles;15;10;.600;1½

Seattle;14;13;.519;3½

Minnesota;13;13;.500;4

Phoenix;12;13;.480;4½

Dallas;9;17;.346;8

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

No games scheduled

