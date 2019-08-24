Basketball clip art

WNBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Connecticut;20;8;.714;—

x-Washington;20;8;.714;—

x-Chicago;17;11;.607;3

Indiana;9;19;.321;11

New York;9;19;.321;11

Atlanta;6;22;.214;14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Las Vegas;19;10;.655;—

x-Los Angeles;17;10;.630;1

Seattle;15;13;.536;3½

Minnesota;14;15;.483;5

Phoenix;13;14;.481;5

Dallas;9;19;.321;9½

x-clinched playoff berth

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

No games scheduled

