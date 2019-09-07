Basketball clip art

WNBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Washington;25;8;.758;—

x-Connecticut;23;10;.697;2

x-Chicago;20;13;.606;5

Indiana;12;21;.364;13

New York;9;24;.273;16

Atlanta;8;25;.242;17

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Los Angeles;21;12;.636;—

x-Las Vegas;20;13;.606;1

x-Minnesota;18;15;.545;3

x-Seattle;17;16;.515;4

x-Phoenix;15;18;.455;6

Dallas;10;23;.303;11

x-clinched playoff berth

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

No games scheduled

