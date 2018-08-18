agate Saturday basketball: WNBA scores 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Email Subscribe for 33¢ / day Buy Now Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save WNBA SATURDAY'S RESULT Subscribe to Breaking News! Get breaking news stories sent to you as the they develop! Sign Up! I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site consitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Chicago 115, Indiana 106, 2 OTs Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Report Cancel Report Abuse × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Human remains found in Wolf Creek; officials stop short of saying it's Jake Wilson UPDATE with names: 4 detained, another flees into cornfield after Black Hawk Co. burglary Waterloo woman arrested for throwing pot of corn-on-the-cob at mom Officials say remains are ‘consistent’ with missing Jake Wilson Tama Co. woman pleads guilty to large meth operation promotion Progress 2018 promotion 30 Years of Cedar Falls Main St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.