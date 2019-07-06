Basketball clip art

WNBA

SATURDAY'S RESULT

Minnesota 74, Connecticut 71

MBL playoffs

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

West Division

Eagan 134, Minnesota Broncos 114

Green Bay 113, T.C. Elite 103

Iowa Elite Pro 115, Minnesota Lakers 113

East Division

Springfield 125, Fort Wayne Bubba Ballers 113

Chicago Fury 127, Indiana Dream 115

Chicago Legends 117, Chicago Knights 107

GAMES TODAY

West Division

Green Bay at Cedar Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa Elite Pro vs. Eagen

East Division

Springfield vs. Fort Wayne Vision

Chicago Fury vs. Chicago Legends

