WNBA
SATURDAY'S RESULT
Minnesota 74, Connecticut 71
MBL playoffs
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
West Division
Eagan 134, Minnesota Broncos 114
Green Bay 113, T.C. Elite 103
Iowa Elite Pro 115, Minnesota Lakers 113
East Division
Springfield 125, Fort Wayne Bubba Ballers 113
Chicago Fury 127, Indiana Dream 115
Chicago Legends 117, Chicago Knights 107
GAMES TODAY
West Division
Green Bay at Cedar Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa Elite Pro vs. Eagen
East Division
Springfield vs. Fort Wayne Vision
Chicago Fury vs. Chicago Legends
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.