WNBA playoffs
Semifinals
(Best-of-five)
GAMES TODAY
Washington at Las Vegas, 4 p.m., Washington leads series 2-0
Connecticut at Los Angeles, 6 p.m., Connecticut leads series 2-0
GAMES TUESDAY
Washington at Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m. or 8 p.m., if necessary
Connecticut at Los Angeles, 8 p.m. or 9:30 p.m., if necessary
GAMES THURSDAY
Los Angeles at Connecticut, 5:30 p.m. or 7 p.m., if necessary
Las Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., if necessary
