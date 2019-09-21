Basketball clip art

WNBA playoffs

Semifinals

(Best-of-five)

GAMES TODAY

Washington at Las Vegas, 4 p.m., Washington leads series 2-0

Connecticut at Los Angeles, 6 p.m., Connecticut leads series 2-0

GAMES TUESDAY

Washington at Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m. or 8 p.m., if necessary

Connecticut at Los Angeles, 8 p.m. or 9:30 p.m., if necessary

GAMES THURSDAY

Los Angeles at Connecticut, 5:30 p.m. or 7 p.m., if necessary

Las Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., if necessary

