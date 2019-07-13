WNBA
SATURDAY'S RESULT
Las Vegas 85, Washington 81
NBA
Summer League
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Playoff quarterfinals
Memphis 94, Boston 88
New Orleans 101, Miami 100, OT
Brooklyn 105, Detroit 85
Minnesota vs. Dallas, late
Other results
Charlotte 84, Utah 74
N.Y. Knicks 103, Washington 87
Orlando 85, Chicago 73
Denver vs. Houston, late
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.