NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;6;0;1.000;—
Boston;4;2;.667;2
Philadelphia;3;3;.500;3
Brooklyn;2;3;.400;3½
New York;1;5;.167;5
Southeast Division
Miami;3;2;.600;—
Charlotte;3;4;.429;1
Orlando;2;3;.400;1
Atlanta;2;3;.400;1
Washington;1;4;.200;2
Central Division
Milwaukee;5;0;1.000;—
Detroit;4;1;.800;1
Indiana;4;2;.667;1½
Chicago;2;4;.333;3½
Cleveland;0;6;.000;5½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
New Orleans;4;1;.800;—
Memphis;3;2;.600;1
San Antonio;2;2;.500;1½
Dallas;2;3;.400;2
Houston;1;4;.200;3
Northwest Division
Denver;4;1;.800;—
Portland;3;2;.600;1
Utah;3;2;.600;1
Minnesota;2;4;.333;2½
Okla. City;0;4;.000;3½
Pacific Division
Golden State;5;1;.833;—
L.A. Clippers;3;2;.600;1½
Sacramento;3;3;.500;2
L.A. Lakers;2;3;.400;2½
Phoenix;1;4;.200;3½
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 109, Detroit 89
Utah 132, New Orleans 111
Chicago 97, Atlanta 85
Indiana 119, Cleveland 107
Philadelphia 105, Charlotte 103
Memphis 117, Phoenix 96
Miami 120, Portland 111
L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, late
Orlando at Milwaukee, late
GAMES TODAY
Golden State at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.
Utah at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Clippers, 8:30 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Portland at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Golden State at Chicago, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Dallas at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Denver, 8 p.m.
