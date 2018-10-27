Try 1 month for 99¢
NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;6;0;1.000;—

Boston;4;2;.667;2

Philadelphia;3;3;.500;3

Brooklyn;2;3;.400;3½

New York;1;5;.167;5

Southeast Division

Miami;3;2;.600;—

Charlotte;3;4;.429;1

Orlando;2;3;.400;1

Atlanta;2;3;.400;1

Washington;1;4;.200;2

Central Division

Milwaukee;5;0;1.000;—

Detroit;4;1;.800;1

Indiana;4;2;.667;1½

Chicago;2;4;.333;3½

Cleveland;0;6;.000;5½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

New Orleans;4;1;.800;—

Memphis;3;2;.600;1

San Antonio;2;2;.500;1½

Dallas;2;3;.400;2

Houston;1;4;.200;3

Northwest Division

Denver;4;1;.800;—

Portland;3;2;.600;1

Utah;3;2;.600;1

Minnesota;2;4;.333;2½

Okla. City;0;4;.000;3½

Pacific Division

Golden State;5;1;.833;—

L.A. Clippers;3;2;.600;1½

Sacramento;3;3;.500;2

L.A. Lakers;2;3;.400;2½

Phoenix;1;4;.200;3½

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 109, Detroit 89

Utah 132, New Orleans 111

Chicago 97, Atlanta 85

Indiana 119, Cleveland 107

Philadelphia 105, Charlotte 103

Memphis 117, Phoenix 96

Miami 120, Portland 111

L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, late

Orlando at Milwaukee, late

GAMES TODAY

Golden State at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.

Utah at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Clippers, 8:30 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Portland at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State at Chicago, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Denver, 8 p.m.

