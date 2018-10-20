Try 1 month for 99¢
Basketball clip art
Buy Now

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;3;0;1.000;—

Boston;2;1;.667;1

Philadelphia;2;1;.667;1

Brooklyn;1;2;.333;2

New York;1;2;.333;2

Southeast Division

Charlotte;2;1;.667;—

Orlando;1;2;.333;1

Miami;1;2;.333;1

Atlanta;0;2;.000;1½

Washington;0;2;.000;1½

Central Division

Milwaukee;2;0;1.000;—

Detroit;2;0;1.000;—

Indiana;2;1;.667;½

Cleveland;0;2;.000;2

Chicago;0;2;.000;2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

New Orleans;2;0;1.000;—

San Antonio;1;0;1.000;½

Memphis;1;1;.500;1

Dallas;0;1;.000;1½

Houston;0;1;.000;1½

Northwest Division

Denver;1;0;1.000;—

Portland;1;0;1.000;—

Utah;1;1;.500;½

Minnesota;1;1;.500;½

Oklahoma City;0;2;.000;1½

Pacific Division

Golden State;2;0;1.000;—

Phoenix;1;0;1.000;½

L.A. Clippers;1;1;.500;1

L.A. Lakers;0;1;.000;1½

Sacramento;0;2;.000;2

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Indiana 132, Brooklyn 112

Toronto 117, Washington 113

Boston 103, New York 101

Philadelphia 116, Orlando 115

Charlotte 113, Miami 112

Detroit 118, Chicago 116

Minnesota at Dallas, late

Phoenix at Denver, late

San Antonio at Portland, late

Houston at L.A. Lakers, late

GAMES TODAY

Atlanta at Cleveland, 5 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 7 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Clippers, 8 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Charlotte at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

New York at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Utah, 8 p.m.

Washington at Portland, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments