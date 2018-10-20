NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;3;0;1.000;—
Boston;2;1;.667;1
Philadelphia;2;1;.667;1
Brooklyn;1;2;.333;2
New York;1;2;.333;2
Southeast Division
Charlotte;2;1;.667;—
Orlando;1;2;.333;1
Miami;1;2;.333;1
Atlanta;0;2;.000;1½
Washington;0;2;.000;1½
Central Division
Milwaukee;2;0;1.000;—
Detroit;2;0;1.000;—
Indiana;2;1;.667;½
Cleveland;0;2;.000;2
Chicago;0;2;.000;2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
New Orleans;2;0;1.000;—
San Antonio;1;0;1.000;½
Memphis;1;1;.500;1
Dallas;0;1;.000;1½
Houston;0;1;.000;1½
Northwest Division
Denver;1;0;1.000;—
Portland;1;0;1.000;—
Utah;1;1;.500;½
Minnesota;1;1;.500;½
Oklahoma City;0;2;.000;1½
Pacific Division
Golden State;2;0;1.000;—
Phoenix;1;0;1.000;½
L.A. Clippers;1;1;.500;1
L.A. Lakers;0;1;.000;1½
Sacramento;0;2;.000;2
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Indiana 132, Brooklyn 112
Toronto 117, Washington 113
Boston 103, New York 101
Philadelphia 116, Orlando 115
Charlotte 113, Miami 112
Detroit 118, Chicago 116
Minnesota at Dallas, late
Phoenix at Denver, late
San Antonio at Portland, late
Houston at L.A. Lakers, late
GAMES TODAY
Atlanta at Cleveland, 5 p.m.
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Denver, 7 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Clippers, 8 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Charlotte at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
New York at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Utah, 8 p.m.
Washington at Portland, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
