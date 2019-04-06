Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

y-Toronto;56;24;.700;—

x-Philadelphia;50;30;.625;6

x-Boston;48;32;.600;8

Brooklyn;40;40;.500;16

New York;15;64;.190;40½

Southeast Division

Orlando;40;40;.500;—

Miami;38;41;.481;1½

Charlotte;37;42;.468;2½

Washington;32;48;.400;8

Atlanta;29;51;.363;11

Central Division

z-Milwaukee;59;21;.738;—

x-Indiana;47;33;.588;12

Detroit;39;40;.494;19½

Chicago;22;58;.275;37

Cleveland;19;61;.238;40

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

y-Houston;52;28;.650;—

x-San Antonio;46;34;.575;6

Memphis;32;47;.405;19½

New Orleans;32;48;.400;20

Dallas;31;48;.392;20½

Northwest Division

y-Denver;53;26;.671;—

x-Portland;50;29;.633;3

x-Utah;49;30;.620;4

x-Okla. City;46;33;.582;7

Minnesota;36;43;.456;17

Pacific Division

y-Golden State;55;24;.696;—

x-L.A. Clippers;47;33;.588;8½

Sacramento;39;41;.488;16½

L.A. Lakers;36;44;.450;19½

Phoenix;19;61;.238;36½

x-clinched playoff spot, y-clinched division, z-clinched conference

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Brooklyn 133, Milwaukee 128

Philadelphia 116, Chicago 96

GAMES TODAY

Miami at Toronto, 11 a.m.

San Antonio at Cleveland, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Detroit, 3 p.m.

Brooklyn at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Houston, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at New York, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Portland, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Sacramento, 8 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

No games scheduled

College men

NCAA Tournament

FINAL FOUR

At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

National semifinals

Saturday's results

Virginia 63, Auburn 62

Texas Tech 61, Michigan St. 51

National championship

Game Monday

Virginia (34-3) vs. Texas Tech (31-6), 8 p.m.

College women

NCAA Tournament

FINAL FOUR

At Tampa, Fla.

National championship

Game today

Baylor (36-1) vs. Notre Dame (35-3), 5 p.m.

WNIT

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday's result

Arizona 56, Northwestern 42

