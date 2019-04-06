NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
y-Toronto;56;24;.700;—
x-Philadelphia;50;30;.625;6
x-Boston;48;32;.600;8
Brooklyn;40;40;.500;16
New York;15;64;.190;40½
Southeast Division
Orlando;40;40;.500;—
Miami;38;41;.481;1½
Charlotte;37;42;.468;2½
Washington;32;48;.400;8
Atlanta;29;51;.363;11
Central Division
z-Milwaukee;59;21;.738;—
x-Indiana;47;33;.588;12
Detroit;39;40;.494;19½
Chicago;22;58;.275;37
Cleveland;19;61;.238;40
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
y-Houston;52;28;.650;—
x-San Antonio;46;34;.575;6
Memphis;32;47;.405;19½
New Orleans;32;48;.400;20
Dallas;31;48;.392;20½
Northwest Division
y-Denver;53;26;.671;—
x-Portland;50;29;.633;3
x-Utah;49;30;.620;4
x-Okla. City;46;33;.582;7
Minnesota;36;43;.456;17
Pacific Division
y-Golden State;55;24;.696;—
x-L.A. Clippers;47;33;.588;8½
Sacramento;39;41;.488;16½
L.A. Lakers;36;44;.450;19½
Phoenix;19;61;.238;36½
x-clinched playoff spot, y-clinched division, z-clinched conference
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Brooklyn 133, Milwaukee 128
Philadelphia 116, Chicago 96
GAMES TODAY
Miami at Toronto, 11 a.m.
San Antonio at Cleveland, 2 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Detroit, 3 p.m.
Brooklyn at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Memphis, 5 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Houston, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at New York, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Portland, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Sacramento, 8 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
No games scheduled
College men
NCAA Tournament
FINAL FOUR
At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
National semifinals
Saturday's results
Virginia 63, Auburn 62
Texas Tech 61, Michigan St. 51
National championship
Game Monday
Virginia (34-3) vs. Texas Tech (31-6), 8 p.m.
College women
NCAA Tournament
FINAL FOUR
At Tampa, Fla.
National championship
Game today
Baylor (36-1) vs. Notre Dame (35-3), 5 p.m.
WNIT
CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday's result
Arizona 56, Northwestern 42
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.