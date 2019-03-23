NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Toronto;51;22;.699;—
x-Philadelphia;47;26;.644;4
Boston;43;30;.589;8
Brooklyn;38;36;.514;13½
New York;14;59;.192;37
Southeast Division
Miami;36;37;.493;—
Orlando;35;38;.479;1
Charlotte;33;39;.458;2½
Washington;30;44;.405;6½
Atlanta;26;48;.351;10½
Central Division
y-Milwaukee;54;19;.740;—
x-Indiana;44;29;.603;10
Detroit;37;34;.521;16
Chicago;21;53;.284;33½
Cleveland;19;54;.260;35
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;46;27;.630;—
San Antonio;42;31;.575;4
New Orleans;31;43;.419;15½
Memphis;29;44;.397;17
Dallas;28;44;.389;17½
Northwest Division
x-Denver;49;22;.690;—
Portland;44;27;.620;5
Okla. City;43;30;.589;7
Utah;43;30;.589;7
Minnesota;33;40;.452;17
Pacific Division
x-Golden State;49;22;.690;—
L.A. Clippers;43;30;.589;7
Sacramento;35;36;.493;14
L.A. Lakers;31;41;.431;18½
Phoenix;17;56;.233;33
x-clinched playoff spot, y-clinched division
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Charlotte 124, Boston 117
Miami 113, Washington 108
Atlanta 129, Philadelphia 127
Minnesota 112, Memphis 99
Utah 114, Chicago 83
Dallas at Golden State, late
Detroit at Portland, late
Phoenix at Sacramento, late
GAMES TODAY
L.A. Clippers at New York, 11 a.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m.
Denver at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Toronto, 5 p.m.
Houston at New Orleans, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Philadelphia at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Utah, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at Portland, 9 p.m.
College men
NCAA Tournament
EAST REGIONAL
Second round
Saturday's results
At Jacksonville, Fla.
LSU 69, Maryland 67
At Des Moines
Michigan St. 70, Minnesota 50
Games today
At Columbia, S.C.
Duke (30-5) vs. UCF (24-8), 4:15 p.m.
At San Jose, Calif.
Virginia Tech (25-8) vs. Liberty (29-6), 6:10 p.m.
SOUTH REGIONAL
Second round
Saturday's results
At Hartford, Conn.
Purdue 87, Villanova 61
Games today
At Columbia, S.C.
Virginia (30-3) vs. Oklahoma (20-13), 6:45 p.m.
At Columbus, Ohio
Tennessee (30-5) vs. Iowa (23-11), 11:10 a.m.
At San Jose, Calif.
UC Irvine (31-5) vs. Oregon (24-12), 8:40 p.m.
MIDWEST REGIONAL
Second round
Saturday's results
At Jacksonville, Fla.
Kentucky 62, Wofford 56
At Salt Lake City
Kansas (26-9) vs. Auburn (27-9), late
Games today
At Columbus, Ohio
North Carolina (28-6) vs. Washington (27-8), 1:40 p.m.
At Tulsa, Okla.
Houston (32-3) vs. Ohio State (20-14), 7:40 p.m.
WEST REGIONAL
Second round
Saturday's results
At Hartford, Conn.
Florida St. 90, Murray St. 62
At Des Moines
Michigan 64, Florida 49
At Salt Lake City
Gonzaga 83, Baylor 71
Games today
At Tulsa, Okla.
Texas Tech (27-6) vs. Buffalo (32-3), 5:10 p.m.
NIT
Second round
Saturday's results
Indiana 63, Arkansas 60
Lipscomb 86, UNC-Greensboro 69
Games today
Wichita State (20-14) at Clemson (20-13), 1 p.m.
Xavier (19-15) vs. Texas (17-16), 3 p.m.
Harvard (19-11) at N.C. State (23-11), 6:30 p.m.
TCU (21-13) vs. Nebraska (19-16), 8:30 p.m.
Game Monday
Norfolk St. (22-13) at Colorado (22-12), 8 p.m.
CIT
First round
Saturday's result
FIU 87, Texas St. 81
Note: Top 4 seeds will get a bye after first round
CBI
Quarterfinals
Games Monday
Coastal Carolina (16-16) at West Virginia (15-20), 67 p.m.
Utah Valley (24-9) at South Florida (20-13), 6 p.m.
Longwood (16-17) at DePaul (16-15), 7 p.m.
Brown (20-11) at Loyola Marymount (21-11), 9 p.m.
NAIA
Quarterfinals
Saturday's results
William Carey 102, Sciences & Arts 98, OT
Lewis-Clark St. 80, LSU-Alexandria 74
Georgetown (Ky.) 80, Arizona Christian 78
Carroll (Mont). 72, Pikeville 56
Semifinals
Games Monday
Georgetown (Ky.) vs. William Carey, 6 p.m.
Lewis-Clark St. vs. Carroll (Mont.) winner, 8 p.m.
College women
NCAA TOURNAMENT
Greensboro Regional
First round
Saturday's results
At Waco, Texas
California 92, North Carolina 72
Baylor 95, Abilene Christian 38
At Raleigh, N.C.
Kentucky 82, Princeton 77
N.C. State 63, Maine 51
Second round
Games today
At Charlotte, N.C.
Florida State (24-8) vs. South Carolina (22-9), 1 p.m.
At Iowa City
Missouri (24-10) vs. Iowa (27-6), 1 p.m.
Games Monday
At Waco, Texas
Baylor (32-1) vs. California (20-12), TBA
At Raleigh, N.C.
Kentucky (25-7) vs. N.C. State (27-5), TBA
Portland Regional
First round
Saturday's results
At Syracuse, N.Y.
South Dakota St. 76, Quinnipiac 65
Syracuse 70, Fordham 49
Second round
Games today
At Starkville, Miss.
Mississippi St. (31-2) vs. Clemson (20-12), 8 p.m.
At Coral Gables, Fla.
Arizona St. (21-10) vs. Miami (25-8), 6 p.m.
At Eugene, Ore.
Indiana (21-12) vs. Oregon (30-4), 8 p.m.
Game Monday
At Syracuse, N.Y.
South Dakota St. (27-6) vs. Syracuse (25-8), TBA
Chicago Regional
First round
Saturday's results
At Notre Dame, Ind.
Notre Dame 92, Bethune-Cookman 50
Michigan St. 88, Central Michigan 87
At Ames
Missouri St. 89, DePaul 78
Iowa St. 97, New Mexico St. 61
At Stanford, Calif.
BYU 73, Auburn 64
Stanford 79, UC Davis 54
Second round
Game today
At College Station, Texas
Marquette (27-7) vs. Texas A&M (25-7), 1 p.m.
Games Monday
At Notre Dame, Ind.
Notre Dame (31-3) vs. Michigan St. (21-11), TBA
At Ames
Missouri St. (23-9) vs. Iowa St. (26-80)
At Stanford, Calif.
BYU (26-6) vs. Stanford (29-4)
Albany Regional
First round
Saturday's results
At Corvallis, Ore.
Gonzaga 68, Little Rock 51
Oregon St. 80, Boise St. 75
At College Park, Md.
Maryland 73, Radford 51
UCLA 89, Tennessee 77
Second round
Games today
At Louisville, Ky.
Louisville (30-3) vs. Michigan (22-11), 11 a.m.
At Storrs, Conn.
Buffalo (24-9) vs. UConn (32-2), 6 p.m.
Games Monday
At Corvallis, Ore.
Gonzaga (29-4) vs. Oregon St. (25-7), TBA
At College Park, Md.
UCLA (21-12) vs. Maryland (29-4), TBA
WNIT
Second round
Saturday's results
TCU 71, Texas-Arlington 54
Butler 70, Kent State 52
Games today
VCU (24-9) at Virginia Tech (21-11), 1 p.m.
Middle Tennessee (23-10) at Ohio (28-5), 1 p.m.
Northwestern (17-14) at Toledo (21-11), 1 p.m.
Villanova (19-12) at West Virginia (21-10), 2 p.m.
Cincinnati (22-10) at Minnesota (21-10), 2 p.m.
Georgetown (17-15) at Harvard (17-12), 2 p.m.
Morehead St. (24-10) at Western Kentucky (19-14), 2 p.m.
UAB (26-6) at Arkansas (21-14), 2 p.m.
Pennsylvania (24-6) at Providence (18-15), 3 p.m.
South Alabama (25-10) at Wyoming (23-8), 3 p.m.
Denver (18-13) at Idaho (21-11), 4 p.m.
Pacific (19-12) at Arizona (19-13), 5 p.m.
South Florida (19-15) at James Madison (26-5), 5 p.m.
Pepperdine (21-11) at Saint Mary's (Cal) (21-11), 7 p.m.
WBI
Quarterfinals
Games Monday
Marshall at Appalachian St., 5:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech vs. Campbell, 6 p.m.
North Alabama at Southern Mississippi, 6 p.m.
Game Tuesday
Utah St. at North Texas, 7 p.m.
NCAA DIVISION II
Quarterfinals
At Columbus, Ohio
Games Tuesday
Indiana (Pa.) vs. Azusa Pacific, 11 a.m.
Saint Anselm vs. Southwestern Oklahoma St., 1:30 p.m.
Nova Southeastern vs. Drury, 5 p.m.
Lubbock Christian vs. North Georgia, 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.