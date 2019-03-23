Try 3 months for $3
NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Toronto;51;22;.699;—

x-Philadelphia;47;26;.644;4

Boston;43;30;.589;8

Brooklyn;38;36;.514;13½

New York;14;59;.192;37

Southeast Division

Miami;36;37;.493;—

Orlando;35;38;.479;1

Charlotte;33;39;.458;2½

Washington;30;44;.405;6½

Atlanta;26;48;.351;10½

Central Division

y-Milwaukee;54;19;.740;—

x-Indiana;44;29;.603;10

Detroit;37;34;.521;16

Chicago;21;53;.284;33½

Cleveland;19;54;.260;35

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;46;27;.630;—

San Antonio;42;31;.575;4

New Orleans;31;43;.419;15½

Memphis;29;44;.397;17

Dallas;28;44;.389;17½

Northwest Division

x-Denver;49;22;.690;—

Portland;44;27;.620;5

Okla. City;43;30;.589;7

Utah;43;30;.589;7

Minnesota;33;40;.452;17

Pacific Division

x-Golden State;49;22;.690;—

L.A. Clippers;43;30;.589;7

Sacramento;35;36;.493;14

L.A. Lakers;31;41;.431;18½

Phoenix;17;56;.233;33

x-clinched playoff spot, y-clinched division

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Charlotte 124, Boston 117

Miami 113, Washington 108

Atlanta 129, Philadelphia 127

Minnesota 112, Memphis 99

Utah 114, Chicago 83

Dallas at Golden State, late

Detroit at Portland, late

Phoenix at Sacramento, late

GAMES TODAY

L.A. Clippers at New York, 11 a.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m.

Denver at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Houston at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Philadelphia at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Portland, 9 p.m.

College men

NCAA Tournament

EAST REGIONAL

Second round

Saturday's results

At Jacksonville, Fla.

LSU 69, Maryland 67

At Des Moines

Michigan St. 70, Minnesota 50

Games today

At Columbia, S.C.

Duke (30-5) vs. UCF (24-8), 4:15 p.m.

At San Jose, Calif.

Virginia Tech (25-8) vs. Liberty (29-6), 6:10 p.m.

SOUTH REGIONAL

Second round

Saturday's results

At Hartford, Conn.

Purdue 87, Villanova 61

Games today

At Columbia, S.C.

Virginia (30-3) vs. Oklahoma (20-13), 6:45 p.m.

At Columbus, Ohio

Tennessee (30-5) vs. Iowa (23-11), 11:10 a.m.

At San Jose, Calif.

UC Irvine (31-5) vs. Oregon (24-12), 8:40 p.m.

MIDWEST REGIONAL

Second round

Saturday's results

At Jacksonville, Fla.

Kentucky 62, Wofford 56

At Salt Lake City

Kansas (26-9) vs. Auburn (27-9), late

Games today

At Columbus, Ohio

North Carolina (28-6) vs. Washington (27-8), 1:40 p.m.

At Tulsa, Okla.

Houston (32-3) vs. Ohio State (20-14), 7:40 p.m.

WEST REGIONAL

Second round

Saturday's results

At Hartford, Conn.

Florida St. 90, Murray St. 62

At Des Moines

Michigan 64, Florida 49

At Salt Lake City

Gonzaga 83, Baylor 71

Games today

At Tulsa, Okla.

Texas Tech (27-6) vs. Buffalo (32-3), 5:10 p.m.

NIT

Second round

Saturday's results

Indiana 63, Arkansas 60

Lipscomb 86, UNC-Greensboro 69

Games today

Wichita State (20-14) at Clemson (20-13), 1 p.m.

Xavier (19-15) vs. Texas (17-16), 3 p.m.

Harvard (19-11) at N.C. State (23-11), 6:30 p.m.

TCU (21-13) vs. Nebraska (19-16), 8:30 p.m.

Game Monday

Norfolk St. (22-13) at Colorado (22-12), 8 p.m.

CIT

First round

Saturday's result

FIU 87, Texas St. 81

Note: Top 4 seeds will get a bye after first round

CBI

Quarterfinals

Games Monday

Coastal Carolina (16-16) at West Virginia (15-20), 67 p.m.

Utah Valley (24-9) at South Florida (20-13), 6 p.m.

Longwood (16-17) at DePaul (16-15), 7 p.m.

Brown (20-11) at Loyola Marymount (21-11), 9 p.m.

NAIA

Quarterfinals

Saturday's results

William Carey 102, Sciences & Arts 98, OT

Lewis-Clark St. 80, LSU-Alexandria 74

Georgetown (Ky.) 80, Arizona Christian 78

Carroll (Mont). 72, Pikeville 56

Semifinals

Games Monday

Georgetown (Ky.) vs. William Carey, 6 p.m.

Lewis-Clark St. vs. Carroll (Mont.) winner, 8 p.m.

College women

NCAA TOURNAMENT

Greensboro Regional

First round

Saturday's results

At Waco, Texas

California 92, North Carolina 72

Baylor 95, Abilene Christian 38

At Raleigh, N.C.

Kentucky 82, Princeton 77

N.C. State 63, Maine 51

Second round

Games today

At Charlotte, N.C.

Florida State (24-8) vs. South Carolina (22-9), 1 p.m.

At Iowa City

Missouri (24-10) vs. Iowa (27-6), 1 p.m.

Games Monday

At Waco, Texas

Baylor (32-1) vs. California (20-12), TBA

At Raleigh, N.C.

Kentucky (25-7) vs. N.C. State (27-5), TBA

Portland Regional

First round

Saturday's results

At Syracuse, N.Y.

South Dakota St. 76, Quinnipiac 65

Syracuse 70, Fordham 49

Second round

Games today

At Starkville, Miss.

Mississippi St. (31-2) vs. Clemson (20-12), 8 p.m.

At Coral Gables, Fla.

Arizona St. (21-10) vs. Miami (25-8), 6 p.m.

At Eugene, Ore.

Indiana (21-12) vs. Oregon (30-4), 8 p.m.

Game Monday

At Syracuse, N.Y.

South Dakota St. (27-6) vs. Syracuse (25-8), TBA

Chicago Regional

First round

Saturday's results

At Notre Dame, Ind.

Notre Dame 92, Bethune-Cookman 50

Michigan St. 88, Central Michigan 87

At Ames

Missouri St. 89, DePaul 78

Iowa St. 97, New Mexico St. 61

At Stanford, Calif.

BYU 73, Auburn 64

Stanford 79, UC Davis 54

Second round

Game today

At College Station, Texas

Marquette (27-7) vs. Texas A&M (25-7), 1 p.m.

Games Monday

At Notre Dame, Ind.

Notre Dame (31-3) vs. Michigan St. (21-11), TBA

At Ames

Missouri St. (23-9) vs. Iowa St. (26-80)

At Stanford, Calif.

BYU (26-6) vs. Stanford (29-4)

Albany Regional

First round

Saturday's results

At Corvallis, Ore.

Gonzaga 68, Little Rock 51

Oregon St. 80, Boise St. 75

At College Park, Md.

Maryland 73, Radford 51

UCLA 89, Tennessee 77

Second round

Games today

At Louisville, Ky.

Louisville (30-3) vs. Michigan (22-11), 11 a.m.

At Storrs, Conn.

Buffalo (24-9) vs. UConn (32-2), 6 p.m.

Games Monday

At Corvallis, Ore.

Gonzaga (29-4) vs. Oregon St. (25-7), TBA

At College Park, Md.

UCLA (21-12) vs. Maryland (29-4), TBA

WNIT

Second round

Saturday's results

TCU 71, Texas-Arlington 54

Butler 70, Kent State 52

Games today

VCU (24-9) at Virginia Tech (21-11), 1 p.m.

Middle Tennessee (23-10) at Ohio (28-5), 1 p.m.

Northwestern (17-14) at Toledo (21-11), 1 p.m.

Villanova (19-12) at West Virginia (21-10), 2 p.m.

Cincinnati (22-10) at Minnesota (21-10), 2 p.m.

Georgetown (17-15) at Harvard (17-12), 2 p.m.

Morehead St. (24-10) at Western Kentucky (19-14), 2 p.m.

UAB (26-6) at Arkansas (21-14), 2 p.m.

Pennsylvania (24-6) at Providence (18-15), 3 p.m.

South Alabama (25-10) at Wyoming (23-8), 3 p.m.

Denver (18-13) at Idaho (21-11), 4 p.m.

Pacific (19-12) at Arizona (19-13), 5 p.m.

South Florida (19-15) at James Madison (26-5), 5 p.m.

Pepperdine (21-11) at Saint Mary's (Cal) (21-11), 7 p.m.

WBI

Quarterfinals

Games Monday

Marshall at Appalachian St., 5:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech vs. Campbell, 6 p.m.

North Alabama at Southern Mississippi, 6 p.m.

Game Tuesday

Utah St. at North Texas, 7 p.m.

NCAA DIVISION II

Quarterfinals

At Columbus, Ohio

Games Tuesday

Indiana (Pa.) vs. Azusa Pacific, 11 a.m.

Saint Anselm vs. Southwestern Oklahoma St., 1:30 p.m.

Nova Southeastern vs. Drury, 5 p.m.

Lubbock Christian vs. North Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

