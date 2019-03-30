Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Toronto;54;23;.701;—

x-Philadelphia;49;27;.645;4½

x-Boston;45;32;.584;9

Brooklyn;39;38;.506;15

New York;14;62;.184;39½

Southeast Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Miami;38;38;.500;—

Orlando;38;39;.494;½

Charlotte;35;40;.467;2½

Washington;31;46;.403;7½

Atlanta;27;49;.355;11

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

y-Milwaukee;57;19;.750;—

x-Indiana;45;32;.584;12½

Detroit;39;37;.513;18

Chicago;21;57;.273;37

Cleveland;19;58;.243;38½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Houston;49;28;.636;—

x-San Antonio;44;32;.579;4½

New Orleans;32;45;.416;17

Memphis;30;45;.400;18

Dallas;29;46;.387;19

Northwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Denver;51;24;.680;—

x-Portland;48;28;.632;3½

x-Utah;46;30;.605;5½

x-Oklahoma City;44;32;.579;7½

Minnesota;34;41;.453;17

Pacific Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Golden State;51;24;.680;—

x-L.A. Clippers;46;31;.597;6

Sacramento;37;39;.487;14½

L.A. Lakers;34;42;.447;17½

Phoenix;17;59;.224;34½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

L.A. Clippers 132, Cleveland 108

Brooklyn 110, Boston 96

Houston 119, Sacramento 108

Detroit 99, Portland 90

Orlando 121, Indiana 116

Miami 100, New York 92

Philadelphia 118, Minnesota 109

Toronto 124, Chicago 101

Memphis at Phoenix, late

GAMES TODAY

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 11:30 a.m.

Dallas at Oklahoma City, 2:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Sacramento at San Antonio, 6 p.m.

Washington at Denver, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Detroit at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Utah, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

College men

NCAA Tournament

EAST REGIONAL

Championship

Game today

Michigan St. (31-6) vs. Duke (32-5), 4:05 p.m.

SOUTH REGIONAL

Championship

Saturday's result

Virginia 80, Purdue 75, OT 

MIDWEST REGIONAL

Championship

Game today

Auburn (29-9) vs. Kentucky (30-6), 1:20 p.m.

WEST REGIONAL

Championship

Saturday's result

Texas Tech 75, Gonzaga 69

FINAL FOUR

At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

National semifinals

Games Saturday, April 6

East champion vs. Texas Tech

Virginia vs. Midwest champion

National championship

Game Monday, April 8

Semifinal winners

NIT

SEMIFINALS

At New York City

Games Tuesday

Wichita St. (22-14) vs. Lipscomb (28-7), 6 p.m.

TCU (23-13) vs. Texas (19-16), 8:30 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Game Thursday

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

CIT

SEMIFINALS

Games Tuesday

Hampton (19-17) at Marshall (21-14), 6 p.m.

Texas Southern (24-13) at Green Bay (20-16), 8 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Game Thursday

Semifinal winners, TBA

CBI

CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-3)

Game Monday

DePaul (18-15) at South Florida (22-13), 6 p.m.

Game Wednesday

South Florida at DePaul, TBA

Game Friday

South Florida at DePaul, TBA, if necessary

NCAA Division II

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday's result

NW Missouri St. 64, Point Loma 58

College women

NCAA Tournament

GREENSBORO REGIONAL

Semifinals

Saturday's results

Iowa 79, North Carolina St. 61

Baylor 93, South Carolina 68

Championship

Game Monday

Iowa (29-6) vs. Baylor (34-1), 6 p.m.

PORTLAND REGIONAL

Championship

Game today

Mississippi St. (33-2) vs. Oregon (32-4), 1 p.m.

CHICAGO REGIONAL

Semifinals

Saturday's results

Notre Dame 87, Texas A&M 80

Stanford 55, Missouri State 46

Championship

Game Monday

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

ALBANY REGIONAL

Championship

Game today

At Albany, N.Y.

UConn (34-2) vs. Louisville (32-3), 11 a.m.

FINAL FOUR

At Tampa, Fla.

National semifinals

Games Friday

Greensboro winner vs. Portland winner, 6 or 8:30 p.m.

Albany winner vs. Chicago winner, 6 or 8:30 p.m.

National championship

Game Sunday, April 7

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

WNIT

QUARTERFINALS

Saturday's result

Northwestern 61, Ohio 58

Games today

Cincinnati (24-10) at TCU (23-10), 1 p.m.

Georgetown (19-15) at James Madison (28-5), 1 p.m.

Wyoming (25-8) at Arizona (21-13), 4 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Games Wednesday or Thursday

TCU-Cincinnati winner vs. Wyoming-Arizona winner, TBA

Ohio-Northwestern winner vs. Georgetown-James Madison winner, TBA

CHAMPIONSHIP

Game Saturday

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

WBI

SEMIFINALS

Saturday's result

Appalachian St. 70, Campbell 57

CHAMPIONSHIP

Game Tuesday or Wednesday

North Texas vs. Appalachian St., TBA

