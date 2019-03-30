NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Toronto;54;23;.701;—
x-Philadelphia;49;27;.645;4½
x-Boston;45;32;.584;9
Brooklyn;39;38;.506;15
New York;14;62;.184;39½
Southeast Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Miami;38;38;.500;—
Orlando;38;39;.494;½
Charlotte;35;40;.467;2½
Washington;31;46;.403;7½
Atlanta;27;49;.355;11
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
y-Milwaukee;57;19;.750;—
x-Indiana;45;32;.584;12½
Detroit;39;37;.513;18
Chicago;21;57;.273;37
Cleveland;19;58;.243;38½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Houston;49;28;.636;—
x-San Antonio;44;32;.579;4½
New Orleans;32;45;.416;17
Memphis;30;45;.400;18
Dallas;29;46;.387;19
Northwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Denver;51;24;.680;—
x-Portland;48;28;.632;3½
x-Utah;46;30;.605;5½
x-Oklahoma City;44;32;.579;7½
Minnesota;34;41;.453;17
Pacific Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Golden State;51;24;.680;—
x-L.A. Clippers;46;31;.597;6
Sacramento;37;39;.487;14½
L.A. Lakers;34;42;.447;17½
Phoenix;17;59;.224;34½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
L.A. Clippers 132, Cleveland 108
Brooklyn 110, Boston 96
Houston 119, Sacramento 108
Detroit 99, Portland 90
Orlando 121, Indiana 116
Miami 100, New York 92
Philadelphia 118, Minnesota 109
Toronto 124, Chicago 101
Memphis at Phoenix, late
GAMES TODAY
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 11:30 a.m.
Dallas at Oklahoma City, 2:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Sacramento at San Antonio, 6 p.m.
Washington at Denver, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Detroit at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Chicago at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Utah, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
College men
NCAA Tournament
EAST REGIONAL
Championship
Game today
Michigan St. (31-6) vs. Duke (32-5), 4:05 p.m.
SOUTH REGIONAL
Championship
Saturday's result
Virginia 80, Purdue 75, OT
MIDWEST REGIONAL
Championship
Game today
Auburn (29-9) vs. Kentucky (30-6), 1:20 p.m.
WEST REGIONAL
Championship
Saturday's result
Texas Tech 75, Gonzaga 69
FINAL FOUR
At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
National semifinals
Games Saturday, April 6
East champion vs. Texas Tech
Virginia vs. Midwest champion
National championship
Game Monday, April 8
Semifinal winners
NIT
SEMIFINALS
At New York City
Games Tuesday
Wichita St. (22-14) vs. Lipscomb (28-7), 6 p.m.
TCU (23-13) vs. Texas (19-16), 8:30 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Game Thursday
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
CIT
SEMIFINALS
Games Tuesday
Hampton (19-17) at Marshall (21-14), 6 p.m.
Texas Southern (24-13) at Green Bay (20-16), 8 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Game Thursday
Semifinal winners, TBA
CBI
CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-3)
Game Monday
DePaul (18-15) at South Florida (22-13), 6 p.m.
Game Wednesday
South Florida at DePaul, TBA
Game Friday
South Florida at DePaul, TBA, if necessary
NCAA Division II
CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday's result
NW Missouri St. 64, Point Loma 58
College women
NCAA Tournament
GREENSBORO REGIONAL
Semifinals
Saturday's results
Iowa 79, North Carolina St. 61
Baylor 93, South Carolina 68
Championship
Game Monday
Iowa (29-6) vs. Baylor (34-1), 6 p.m.
PORTLAND REGIONAL
Championship
Game today
Mississippi St. (33-2) vs. Oregon (32-4), 1 p.m.
CHICAGO REGIONAL
Semifinals
Saturday's results
Notre Dame 87, Texas A&M 80
Stanford 55, Missouri State 46
Championship
Game Monday
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
ALBANY REGIONAL
Championship
Game today
At Albany, N.Y.
UConn (34-2) vs. Louisville (32-3), 11 a.m.
FINAL FOUR
At Tampa, Fla.
National semifinals
Games Friday
Greensboro winner vs. Portland winner, 6 or 8:30 p.m.
Albany winner vs. Chicago winner, 6 or 8:30 p.m.
National championship
Game Sunday, April 7
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
WNIT
QUARTERFINALS
Saturday's result
Northwestern 61, Ohio 58
Games today
Cincinnati (24-10) at TCU (23-10), 1 p.m.
Georgetown (19-15) at James Madison (28-5), 1 p.m.
Wyoming (25-8) at Arizona (21-13), 4 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Games Wednesday or Thursday
TCU-Cincinnati winner vs. Wyoming-Arizona winner, TBA
Ohio-Northwestern winner vs. Georgetown-James Madison winner, TBA
CHAMPIONSHIP
Game Saturday
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
WBI
SEMIFINALS
Saturday's result
Appalachian St. 70, Campbell 57
CHAMPIONSHIP
Game Tuesday or Wednesday
North Texas vs. Appalachian St., TBA
